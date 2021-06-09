Meet Mahima Datra, the woman behind India’s first cheap vaccine





Mahima Datla: A woman in Hyderabad made headlines by discovering the country’s first low-priced vaccine, Corbevax, as the country faces a crisis of vaccine availability. India has already placed 300 million orders for Corbevax manufactured by Hyderabad-based Biological E. Of all the other benefits of vaccines, the most important feature is cheapness, vaccines Proven Reportedly, the vaccine’s protein units interact with cells in the body to generate an immune response that does not contain the virus itself, so it does not harm the human body. What is Mahima Datra, the creator of Kolbebas? She had no plans to join the company, Corbebas But other vaccines and treatments too. In a major daily article, a 43-year-old medical director reveals that the company’s sole motivation for joining a major pharmaceutical company is to provide life-saving medicines and vaccines in the poorest parts of the world. did. Datla earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the prestigious Webster University in the United Kingdom and later joined the family business. so, interview Datra said, “I didn’t even have a clue as to what our business was because I had the prior idea of ​​graduating and joining the company. The resume looks great, so I’m back. . “ Datra has made significant contributions to Hyderabad-based medicines, for example, helping companies increase their vaccine revenues from 10% to 80% within 20 years. -Store vaccines and medicines on the global market. Corbevax has been approved by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) to begin Phase 3 trials after intensive research from November 2020.

