There is no health risk for children born to mothers who have been vaccinated against the flu





Influenza, often known as seasonal flu, is a viral infection that affects the respiratory system, such as the lungs, nose, and throat. Studies show that pregnant women need to be vaccinated against the flu to protect themselves from the flu, especially because of hormonal changes in the body. Failure to get vaccinated in time can lead to serious complications. However, influenza vaccines during pregnancy have also been found to pose some risks to children. So does flu vaccination pose a threat to the foetation? New studies show that flu vaccination during pregnancy does not increase the risk of adverse effects on children's health. No health concerns for children born to mothers who have been vaccinated with the seasonal flu vaccine New population-based study published in Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) A child born to a mother vaccinated against seasonal flu pregnancy Does not adversely affect early childhood health. In other words, this study suggests that pregnant women are more susceptible to the flu, but not a threat to their children. For this study, researchers followed up 28,000 children from birth to 3.5 years of age and showed that influenza vaccination of pregnant mothers was not associated with: Asthma, ear infections, and other illnesses caused by the immune system

Non-immune related health problems such as neoplasms and sensory impairment

Non-specific health requirements such as transfer to an emergency room or hospitalization did not increase Pregnant women are susceptible to infection Influenza infectionIf you become infected with the virus during pregnancy, you are at increased risk of serious illness or problems. All Pregnant Vaccinations Must Be Vaccinated: Professional As a result, all pregnant women are recommended to be vaccinated against influenza each year, but only 36%, according to a four-season follow-up study of influenza in Nova Scotia. According to reports, people may not be able to get the flu vaccine during pregnancy due to safety concerns. Dr. Deshayne Fell, an associate professor of epidemiology at the University of Ottawa School of Medicine and a scientist at the CHEO Institute at the Center for Pediatric Medicine and Research, said:The negative effects of influenza Vaccination during pregnancy About the long-term health of children. " She added, "Vaccination against the flu during pregnancy not only protects the pregnant person, but also has the additional bonus of preventing the newborn from getting the flu for the first few months of life. This is important because you know that you are most susceptible to respiratory infections, but you are still too young to be vaccinated against the flu. " (There is input from the institution) Published: June 9, 2021 20:25



