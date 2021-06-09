Want to see the annular solar eclipse safely?Grab the box and become clever





Try the pinhole method According to NASA officials, you don’t need safety goggles to get the most out of your eclipse. According to the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, you can create a “pinhole camera” to view events safely and easily with just a few simple fixtures. First, prepare a box that you can hold in your hand. Make a large hole in the lower left corner of the box. Then cover the hole with aluminum foil and make a small pinhole in the middle. Finally, on the same side of the box with the foil, make a peephole in the opposite corner. When the eclipse begins, look at the second hole, holding the box so that the sun shines through the pinholes on the aluminum foil. A solar eclipse image is projected in the box. NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center publishes video on YouTube It provides step-by-step instructions on how to create a viewer. Make your own projector If you’re not good at staring at the holes in the box, you can always hit the makeshift projector with you. According to the NASA siteAll you need is two sheets of white “cardstock” paper, scissors, tape, aluminum foil, and pins. To get started, take a piece of paper and cut a square in the middle. From there, tape the aluminum foil into the hole. Use a pin to make a small hole in the foil. You see — the projector is ready. When the eclipse begins, place a second piece of paper on the ground and a homemade projector (bronze side up) directly on it. The sun shines through the small holes in the tin foil and is projected onto the paper below. As the moon moves between the sun and the earth, the “reflection” of the solar eclipse appears on the paper. Capture everything from your computer screen The annular solar eclipse peaks in the Boston area on Thursday at 5:33 am. This may be a bit early to get to the best observation spots. However, there is always an option to view it online.Other than perusing social media where action photos can be recklessly posted, websites Host the event live via video. This report used material from a previous Globe Story.

