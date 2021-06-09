Health
Experts say one city in the United States may have achieved herd immunity
San Francisco could become the first major US city to achieve the elusive goal of herd immunity against COVID-19.
Experts do not show that the reports are gaining momentum that could lead to a broader epidemic, despite the small number of new cases each day. Guardian reported..
George Rutherford, a professor of epidemiology at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF), told The Guardian that the number of cases was low. — — Almost 14 per day — — Not jumping is part of what “herd immunity looks like”.
“You will have a single case, but they won’t spread,” Rutherford said.
Rutherford told the outlets that the composition of the city may have contributed to the higher vaccination rates, as many of the population were eligible for early vaccination. Similarly, according to Rutherford, San Francisco’s population density may have enabled stronger vaccination campaigns.
There is still no consensus among health authorities as to what percentage of the population’s immunity is equal to the status of “herd immunity”. Experts predict that it will range from 60-70% to 80-90% as the number of variants increases.
Data from San Francisco Health Department Show 71% of the city’s population has been vaccinated with at least one COVID-19 vaccine. On the other hand, 62% of the target age group is fully vaccinated.
Peter Chin Hong, vice president of the University of California, San Francisco, who specializes in infectious diseases, told the Guardian that the city achieved herd immunity by combining the city’s vaccination rate with antibody responses from previously infected people. He said it could have been done.
“I still want people to go out and get vaccinated and the laurels not rest,” he said. “Viruses are something we always have to think about.”
“San Francisco has a long history of being open-minded and integrating scholars and public health into communities and politics,” he said. “Northern California is a vaccine proponent, and masks are popular here as well.”
Our country is in a historic battle with the corona virus.
California plans to reopen the state on Tuesday, with nearly 58% of the population receiving at least one injection. Data from the Los Angeles Times show. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Data show Over 42% of all eligible people in the United States are fully vaccinated.
