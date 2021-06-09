Health
Experts are considering traveling after being vaccinated with COVID-19
As more people are vaccinated against COVID-19, many are looking forward to traveling again. Many restrictions have been lifted, but COVID-19 has not disappeared. So how safe is the trip?
Dr. Stacy Liza, an infectious disease expert at the Mayo Clinic, answers questions about pandemic migration at this point.
Q. What are the most important steps to ensure a safe trip?
A. Perhaps the most important thing people can do to protect themselves is to get vaccinated against COVID-19. We recommend that all qualified persons in the United States be vaccinated against COVID-19. This dramatically reduces the risk of getting infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, and even if it does, it dramatically reduces the risk of getting it to others.
Q. Do vaccinated travelers need to wear masks on board?
A. Yes. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has relaxed mask guidelines for fully vaccinated Americans, but the Transportation Security Administration has extended the federal mask obligations until September, including those who have not been vaccinated. Because not a few. And on the plane, people are closer for longer.
Dr. Liza has been vaccinated with COVID-19, wears masks at airports, planes, buses and trains, practices proper hand hygiene, and keeps the surroundings clean with disinfectant wipes. That is also important.
Q. What should I do when I return from my trip?
A. When you return from your trip, you may be wondering if you should be tested for COVID-19. The need for inspection depends on the place of departure. If people are traveling in the United States and are vaccinated, there is no need for inspection or quarantine. All they have to do is keep an eye on the symptoms.
If symptoms consistent with COVID-19, such as fever, shortness of breath, loss of taste or odor, begin to appear during or after travel, a healthcare provider’s assessment and COVID-19 testing are required. -19 There are.
If someone is traveling from outside the United States, they must be tested for COVID-19 at least three days before boarding the plane and returning to the United States, but as long as the test is negative, they will be tested after arriving in the United States. You don’t have to take it. state.No quarantine or inspection required
Q. What should I do if I have children?
A. Families planning a summer vacation with children who are not eligible for COVID-19 vaccination can also travel safely. Think a little and make a plan.
In areas where many people gather because of the risk of being infected with COVID-19, even if there are unvaccinated children or if others in the area are not vaccinated. It’s not the time to come. In the case of COVID-19, you may be infected with a virus. Even a child wearing a mask is at risk.
Even if you have children who have not been vaccinated, you can safely fly. But, of course, they are always masked. I think it’s very safe to go out, go to more open places, or go to places where there aren’t many people. You need to think about what will happen during your vacation and arrange to not endanger unvaccinated children. “
Whether you’re traveling or attending a crowded event, the point is that you need to take precautions.
Some people are still infected with COVID-19. Some people are still in the hospital. And unfortunately, some people still die. So that’s not the end. We still need to be careful.
