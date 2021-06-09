Sleep-deprived diabetics are at increased risk of death, study results





In a survey of about 500,000 people in the UK, Diabetes Those who were fighting regularly sleep The problem is that the risk of death has increased. Researchers at Surrey University and Northwestern University It was published The June 8 Journal of Sleep Research findings are based on data from the UK Biobank. Of the approximately 487,000 people in the UK enrolled in this study between 2006 and 2010, approximately one-quarter said they had “no / almost no” sleep disorders, and 48% said “sometimes”, 28. % Answered “normal”. People who reported sleep problems had a high body mass index (BMI), were older, were Caucasian, female, and are currently smokers, and were more likely to have depression or diabetes. 2% of participants Frequently experienced sleep disorders and suffered from diabetes, but nearly 70% did not face these problems. 3% had diabetes, but their sleep quality was good. In an 8.9-year follow-up, researchers noted 19,177 deaths from all causes and about 3,800 deaths from cardiovascular disease. Coronavirus lockdown LED to more screen exposure, sleep problems, research suggestions “Diabetes alone increased the risk of death by 67%,” said Kristen Knutson, a professor at Northwestern University and co-author of the study. EurekAlert.org “But the mortality rate of diabetics with frequent sleep disorders has risen to 87%, which means that doctors treating diabetics should also investigate sleep disorders and consider treatment when appropriate. It is important” “We already knew that there was a strong link between sleep deprivation and poor health, but this clearly illustrates the problem,” he added. Malcolm von Schants, Research Leader, Professor of Chronobiology at Surrey University. Studies claim that eating raw fruits reduces the risk of type 2 diabetes Other researchers Pointed out earlier Adequate quality sleep is important in managing stress, protecting mental health, regulating mood, processing emotions, and supporting the immune system. The question to participants (“Is it difficult to fall asleep at night or wake up in the middle of the night?”) Did not distinguish between insomnia and other sleep disorders, but von Schants said, “Practical. From the point of view, this is irrelevant. “ “Physicians need to take sleep problems as seriously as any other risk factor and work with patients to mitigate and mitigate overall risk.”

