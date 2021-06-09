Stark statistics show that 1 in 4 black men develop prostate cancer.

One in four black men is diagnosed with prostate cancer, but one-eighth in men of other ethnicities.
However, despite rigorous statistics, surveys show that just under a quarter (24%) of black men perceive higher risk.
Prostate cancer is the most commonly diagnosed male cancer in the UK, but more than three-quarters (76%) are unaware of all potential signs and one-quarter (25%) Is completely unaware of the symptoms.
However, a study conducted by leading private cancer care provider GenesisCare and the charity Prostate Cancer Research found that people who talk about cancer with friends and family are four times more likely to recognize symptoms (31% vs. 8%). ) I found out.
It also doubles the chances of being diagnosed with early-stage cancer (83% vs. 43%).
But when it comes to prostate cancer, these conversations are not easy. One-fifth (21%) find it too uncomfortable to talk to family and friends about it.
These discussions are more important than ever, as the pandemic is further affecting the number of men visiting the GP, especially black men.
One-third of black respondents were hesitant to be tested for potential symptoms for fear of infection. Coronavirus During a visit to a medical facility (32% compared to 9% for white men).
A survey of 2,000 British men included data on 1,182 white men, 502 black men, and 208 Asian men to discuss cancer among men. The purpose is to raise awareness of its importance.
Dr. Philip Camilleri, a consultant clinical oncologist at GenesisCare, said:
“It’s not surprising to me that people are unaware of the symptoms of prostate cancer, which allows men to identify what they are and seek help from a healthcare professional if they find any signs. I hope you will be able to do it. “
Studies show that nearly one-third (30%) of black men struggling to talk about prostate problems are more mindful when they hear others talk more often about prostate problems. You will be able to open.
Research through OnePoll found that other things that help encourage conversations among black men include health professional guidance on how to talk about black men (38%) and others. You may see (27%) talking about this issue more often on TV.
Naomi Elster of Prostate Cancer Research adds:
“This is not just a problem for the black community to solve.
“More research needs to be done to understand why black men are at high risk, the most effective treatments, and the actual effects of cancer in their communities.
“This year, we will specifically invest in research aimed at improving the situation for black men.”
Linford Christie OBE, an Olympian, legendary sprinter and prostate cancer activist, added: You can save your life immediately.
“I want to normalize the conversation about prostate cancer.
“The study showed the positive impact of these conversations on recognizing symptoms and getting tested as soon as possible.”
Cancer patients are raising awareness of prostate cancer in black men in a video with Linford Christie OBE. See on youtube here
