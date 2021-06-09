Drinking alcohol lowers the pregnancy rate

Table II of the Human Reproductive Paper, which shows the odds ratio of pregnancy in a single cycle, comparing different alcohol intakes at different stages of the menstrual cycle.Credits: Human reproduction



Studies on the relationship between drinking and fertility suggest that women wishing to become pregnant should avoid heavy drinking. In the second half of the menstrual cycle, even moderate drinking reduces your chances of getting pregnant.

Study published today Human reproduction, One of the world’s leading reproductive medicine journals, investigated alcohol intake and fertility (defined as the probability of becoming pregnant during a single menstrual period). cycleThis is the first study to investigate this according to different stages of a woman’s menstrual cycle.

Researchers led by Dr. Kira Taylor, an associate professor of epidemiology, Population health We analyzed data from the Mount Sinai study of female office workers at the University of Louisville School of Public Health and Information Sciences, Kentucky. Women between the ages of 19 and 41 were recruited between 1990 and 1994 and tracked up to 19 menstrual cycles. The women kept a daily diary of the amount and type of alcohol they drank and provided urine samples on the first and second days of each menstrual cycle to confirm pregnancy.

Heavy drinking was defined as 6 or more people Alcoholic beverage one week, Moderate drinking Drinking 3 to 6 drinks a week, defined as drinking 4 or more drinks a day. Each drink consisted just below one-third of beer (355 ml), a medium glass of wine (148 ml), or two shots of spirits (44 ml). Researchers have collected information on factors that may affect outcomes, such as age, medical history, smoking, obesity, use of contraceptive methods, and willingness to become pregnant. Data on 413 women were available in the current study.

Dr. Taylor said: Heavy drinking At any stage of the menstrual cycle, it was significantly associated with a lower conception probability compared to non-drinkers. It is “safe” for some women trying to get pregnant to drink at certain times of the menstrual cycle. This is important because some believe it is.

“During the luteal phase, the last two weeks of the menstrual cycle before the onset of bleeding and the implantation process, moderate drinking as well as heavy drinking was significantly associated with reduced fertility. ..

“Ingestion of large amounts of alcohol on the day of ovulation, usually around the 14th day of the cycle, significantly reduced the chances of getting pregnant, both heavily and heavily.”

Compared to non-drinkers, both moderate and heavy drinking during the luteal phase reduced the chances of getting pregnant by about 44%. Heavy drinking during the ovulation period of the cycle also significantly reduced the chances of getting pregnant by 61%. However, researchers emphasize that these are all estimates and should be treated with caution.

“Assuming that a typical healthy non-drinking woman in the general population trying to become pregnant is about 25% likely to become pregnant during a single menstrual cycle, of 100 women, non-drinking women Approximately 25 people become pregnant. In a particular cycle, about 20 moderate drinkers become pregnant and only about 11 heavy drinkers become pregnant, “says Dr. Taylor. “But the effects of moderate drinking during the luteal phase are more pronounced, with only about 16 moderate drinkers becoming pregnant.

“Our study included only a few hundred women. We believe the results strongly suggest that high or moderate alcohol intake affects fertility, although Exact percentages and numbers should be considered rough estimates.

Each day of excessive drinking reduced the probability of pregnancy during the luteal phase by about 19% and the probability of pregnancy during the ovulation period by 41%. Was not seen.

This study cannot show that drinking reduces the chances of getting pregnant, only its association with drinking. Biological mechanisms that may explain this association are that alcohol intake affects the processes involved in ovulation and prevents eggs from being released during the ovulation phase of the cycle, and alcohol fertilized eggs into the uterus. It can affect your ability to land.

Dr. Taylor said: Menstrual cycle“

The limitations of this study included the fact that not all women are trying to become pregnant. Alcohol intake It has increased since the time of the survey, and on average, the women surveyed were thinner than today’s women. The study used self-reported data and Woman You may underestimate your alcohol intake. In addition, the effects of drinking alcohol by male partners have not been evaluated.

She concluded that: “Finally, the results of this study are: Drinking Alcohol prevents pregnancy. So alcohol is not contraceptive.Even if a woman drinks alcohol Worse, if she has unprotected sexual intercourse, she can become pregnant. ”

For more information:

Mohammad Yaser Anwar et al, Relationship between alcohol intake and fertility during the menstrual cycle, Human reproduction (2021). Mohammad Yaser Anwar et al, Relationship between alcohol intake and fertility during the menstrual cycle,(2021). DOI: 10.1093 / humrep / deab121