Researchers say the “main cause” of airborne transmission of COVID-19

June 9 (UPI) — Human verbal coronavirus airborne transmission is “a major cause of rapid spread,” according to a review of an existing study published Wednesday by the Journal of Internal Medicine. ..

This spread occurs when an infected person, with or without symptoms, speaks without a mask or other cover over the nose or mouth.

This allows respiratory droplets or a small amount of fluid released from the throat or lungs during a conversation or cough to spread to others.

If the speaker is not wearing a mask, these droplets, or aerosols, can pass through the air and into the nose and throat of others nearby.

When these aerosols reach the lower respiratory tract, including the lungs, they can cause COVID-19, researchers say.

This emphasizes “the dual role of masks in both containing the spread of the disease and alleviating its severity,” they said.

“I’ve seen saliva droplets splash when people are talking, but there are thousands of droplets that are invisible to the naked eye,” research co-author Adriaan Bax said in a press release. I am.

“When water evaporates from a potentially virus-rich droplet produced by speech, it floats in the air like smoke for a few minutes, putting others at risk,” said the National Institute of Diabetes and Gastroenterology. Researcher and biophysicist Bucks said. And kidney disease.

Early in the pandemic, the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated that, among other things, the coronavirus spread through both these air droplets and contaminated surfaces.

However, as researchers are studying the virus and its transmission, according to the CDC, respiratory droplets released from the nose and mouth spread through the air to others, which is a major factor in the spread. Is believed to be.

This generally strongly recommends that government officials and others wear face covers and keep a “social distance”, or 6 feet, from others to limit the spread of COVID-19. That’s why.

“We are in the midst of a renaissance of discovery and understanding of how aerosols transmit airborne infections,” said a biomedical engineer at Harvard University who is studying the spread of COVID-19. David A. Edwards told UPI by email.

“Speech, cough, and breath droplets are definitely involved in the transmission of airborne infections. [but] There is currently not enough data to assume that one is superior to the other, “said Edwards, who included his study but was not involved in the new study.

When a person infected with the coronavirus speaks or coughs, 95% to 99% of them release small respiratory particles that are liquid, Bucks and his colleagues say.

When exposed to the air, the liquid in these droplets, which contain varying amounts of virus, can evaporate, causing the virus cells to disperse and spread to others.

Researchers have stated that even droplets containing small amounts of virus can promote infection, especially in tightly closed, dense indoor spaces.

Masks that block at least 50% of these aerosols, including many of the cloth face covers that became common during the COVID-19 pandemic, limit the number of droplets that escape when an infected person speaks, and the virus Helps significantly reduce the spread of the virus. Researchers.

Other masks, such as N95 masks and surgical masks, which block up to 95% of emitted droplets, are even more effective, they said.