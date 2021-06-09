Health
Safe in the sun: Tips for protecting your skin from sunburn and skin cancer
Cleveland, Ohio — When the sun hits northeastern Ohio, people gather outside in search of sunlight. People who do not take steps to protect their skin can cause painful sunburns.
Sunburn is not only annoying. They can be serious enough to require medical attention. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than one in three Americans get a sunburn each year.
Repeated sun exposure can lead to increased risk of skin aging, stains, premature wrinkles, skin cancer and melanoma.
Skin cancer According to the CDC, it is the most common form of cancer in the country. More than 9,000 Americans die of melanoma each year.
Melanoma affects people with all shades, including those with dark skin. Otherwise, it can occur anywhere on the body, including normal skin and existing cancerous moles.
How much is the sun too much? It depends on the strength of the sun, the length of exposure and the type of human skin. People with fair skin burn much more easily than people with olive or dark skin.
Here are some tips for protecting your skin from the sun. CDC, Is Cleveland Clinic, Is Mayo Clinic And WebMD Contribution information.
Steps to prevent sunburn
Look at the clock.. The sun is strongest between 10:00 and 16:00
Wear Sun protection clothing such as long-sleeved shirts and trousers, wide-brimmed hats, and UV-blocking sunglasses.
Protects against UVA and UVB rays and provides at least 1 ounce of wide spectrum sunscreen with a sunscreen coefficient (SPF) of at least 30 to provide ample coverage of exposed areas of the skin.
Wear sunscreen on cloudy days, as UV rays can penetrate clouds.
Apply sunscreen about 30 minutes before you go out. Reapply every 2 hours. If the children are swimming or sweating, reapply more often.
Sunburn symptoms
Symptoms usually begin about 4 hours after sun exposure, worsen in 24-36 hours, and improve in 3-5 days. Detachment of the skin usually begins 3 to 8 days after exposure.
Symptoms include the following:
* Red, soft and warm skin.
* Skin swelling, blisters, headache, fever, nausea, malaise.
Treatment of sunburn
Apply a moisturizer, lotion, or gel, especially if the skin is peeling off.
Drink water to prevent dehydration.
Lightly bandage the blisters. Breaking the blisters increases the risk of infection. If the blisters rupture, wash with mild soap and water, apply an antibiotic ointment, and cover with a non-stick bandage.
Take over-the-counter painkillers as soon as possible after sunburn.
Cool your skin with a clean towel moistened with cold tap water or soak in a bath with baking soda.
Avoid direct sunlight while your skin is healing.
Low doses of over-the-counter hydrocortisone cream help reduce burning sensation and swelling.
Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs such as Ibuprofen, Can relieve swelling and pain in sunburn.
Avoid the use of benzocaine, which can irritate the skin and cause allergic reactions.
When calling a doctor
You may need to see a doctor for a sunburn if:
* Fever, chills, dizziness or confusion.
* If you have a severe sunburn that covers more than 15% of your body, or if you have extensive blisters.
・ Dehydration and high fever.
* Extreme pain lasting more than 48 hours.
* Dehydration symptoms such as thirst, thirst, dizziness, fatigue and decreased urination.
Skin cancer
Skin cancer It mainly occurs on areas of the skin that are exposed to sunlight, such as the scalp, face, lips, ears, neck, chest, arms, hands, and women’s legs. In both men and women, melanoma can occur on skin that is not exposed to the sun.
Symptoms of melanoma include the following:
* Large brownish spots with darker spots.
* Mole that changes color, size, feel, or bleeds.
* Small lesions with irregular boundaries, some appearing red, pink, white, blue, blue-black.
* Painful lesions with itching and burns.
* Black lesions on the palms, soles, fingertips, toes, or mucous membranes of the mouth or nose.
