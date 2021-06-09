Small studies suggest that laughing gas may treat depression

Nitrous oxide not only makes people giggle, but it can also induce euphoria. This new study suggests that laughing gas or nitrous oxide may alleviate depression in patients who are refractory to other treatments.

Two weeks after inhaling a mixture of laughing gas and oxygen for one hour, participants in early-stage clinical trials were more depressed than two weeks after placebo treatment, according to a study published in the journal on June 9. Symptoms were alleviated. Science translational medicine ..

“Many patients do not respond to standard antidepressant therapies,” said Dr. Charles R. Conway, a professor of psychiatry at the University of Washington in St. Louis and one of the senior researchers in the study. It states as follows. Said in a statement “The rapid improvement in many of these patients in this study suggests that nitrous oxide may help patients with truly severe and tolerant depression.”

One-third of patients depression , Or up to 17 million people in the United States do not respond to standard treatment, most of which stimulate serotonin and norepinephrine receptors. brain , The statement said.

According to the study, patients in this study tried an average of 4.5 antidepressants and suffered from depression for an average of 17.5 years.

“Even with the best dosing algorithms we have, many people have quality of life effects and sometimes very serious and serious symptoms, so a variety of treatments are available. I will. [for treatment-resistant major depression]But none of them are easy, “said Dr. Timothy Sullivan, chief of psychiatry and behavioral science at Staten Island University Hospital in New York City: electrodes in the brain, and stray nerve stimulation. Vagus nerve , Sullivan told Live Science. “It is true that treatment of this condition requires more and more accessible treatments. Treatments that can be expected to address this issue are certainly noteworthy.”

Another such option, according to Sullivan, is esketamine, a type of anesthetic ketamine, which was approved by the Food and Drug Administration for treatment-resistant major depression in 2019 and does not respond to other treatments. Successful treatment of sick patients. Previously reported live science .Both ketamine and esketamine work By binding, at least in part, to the N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) glutamate receptor, a type of receptor on neurons, or brain cells.

Like ketamine and escutamine, nitrous oxide binds to the NMDA glutamate receptor. Due to this similarity, Conway and Dr. Peter Nagere, a professor of anesthesiology and critical care at the University of Chicago, hypothesized that laughing gas could help patients with refractory major depression. It was.journal Biological psychiatry ..

In that study, Conway, Nagele and colleagues reported that 1 hour of nitrous oxide had a “rapid and significant antidepressant effect” in patients with refractory major depression. In that study, the author wrote at the time that the antidepressant effect of inhaling nitrous oxide at a concentration of 50% was statistically significant 2 and 24 hours after treatment. The researchers were interested in whether a small amount of laughing gas, which may have a low risk of nausea and other side effects, was just as effective, the authors wrote in a new study. We also wanted to test if the effect lasted longer than the 24-hour follow-up of patients in a previous study.

To that end, 24 study participants in treatment-resistant depression received 25% nitrous oxide, 50% nitrous oxide, or oxygen-only placebo for 1 hour in three sessions approximately every one month. I inhaled it. The team then regularly measured the patient’s depressive symptoms using the Hamilton Depression Rating Scale, a 21-point rating performed by a healthcare professional for two weeks after treatment. All 20 patients who completed the experiment received all three treatments that acted as their own control of the experiment, and all underwent follow-up testing.

According to the rating scale, the patient’s depressive symptoms decreased two weeks after laughing gas treatment. This applies to both concentrations of laughing gas, the author writes in the treatise. However, at a concentration of 50%, some patients experienced nausea as a side effect of treatment.

“No one had nausea when given 25% nitrous oxide,” Conway said in a statement. “And that low dose was about as effective as the high dose in alleviating depression.”

After all three treatments, 55% (11 of 20) of participants who completed the study had a statistically significant improvement in at least half of their depressive symptoms, and 40% (8 of 20) were short-term. I experienced philtrum. statement.

According to a press release, 85% (17 of 20) of patients who completed the study improved significantly, moving depression from one category to another, including severe to moderate depression. Did.

According to the statement, the researchers want to take the next step in studying nitrous oxide, escutamine, and placebo in large multicenter trials.

Sullivan said he hopes the trial will be repeated by other researchers in more patients. “If these first results are certainly validated, it is quite possible that they will be offered as a treatment,” he said.

Initially published in Live Science.