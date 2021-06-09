Alberta adds Edmonton’s Nasal Naloxone Pilot, Detox Bed, in response to overdose.

In response to the overdose crisis, a one-year pilot project will be launched in Edmonton, spending $ 1.5 million on a nasal naloxone kit and $ 2.1 million over three years on 35 additional medical detox beds.

Deputy Minister of Mental Health and Addiction Jason Luang said from June 15th, Edmonton people will have access to more nasal naloxone kits that can reverse the effects of opioid overdose. George Spady Society..

More distribution sites will be added as the pilot continues.

















1:14

EMS answered 55 opioid-related calls in Edmonton in two days.





EMS answered 55 opioid-related calls in Edmonton in two days.



“Naloxone in the nose is much easier to administer,” says Luan. “One nasal spray is about the same as five injection naloxone kits.

“The heart begins to move and breathing resumes, so you can get immediate emergency care.”

Additional kits will be added to the current capacity of the entire state. Since January 2016, 350,000 injectable naloxone kits have been supplied, the minister said.

Nearly 26,000 overdose reversals have been reported, Luan added.

“Edmonton police are looking forward to participating in the Nasal Naloxone Pilot Program for People Suffering from Addiction,” said police chief Dale McPhee.

“We look forward to the results of this initiative and how it can help prevent overdose. We all need to work together to address the challenges facing addicts in our city. . “

First responders and community agencies provide feedback on pilot projects, and the state considers “how this can be applied to a state-wide approach,” Luan said.

McPhee said the announcement of the two initiatives from the state was a “positive and highly necessary step” towards a balanced approach that “has been needed for quite some time.”

He added that he was looking forward to further progress on the ground.



















2:42

Questions remain after the three bodies were found in central Edmonton.State suspects drug overdose





Questions remain after the three bodies were found in central Edmonton.State suspects drug overdose-May 22, 2021



Wraparound services available at the George Spady Society include supervised consumer sites, mental health, addiction, housing support, and detox beds.

In Wednesday’s announcement, Alberta will invest $ 2.1 million over three years to open 35 medical detox beds for the George Spady Society.

According to Luan, these additional beds mean that 4,550 Albertans will have the opportunity to receive medical detox support over the next three years.

“We are pleased to have access to all types of medical services in the Detox division of the George Spady Society,” said CEO Loretto Garrick.

“The detox unit is unique in that it is in the same building as the consumer site under surveillance.

“This shift in our services has given us more opportunities to help Alberts achieve recovery,” she said.

“We continue to work with our community partners to support all of Edmonton’s services.”

Naloxone is distributed free of charge to those at risk of experience and those who have witnessed an overdose.

McPhee said the opioid crisis was a very serious concern.

“The urgent action you have taken is very much appreciated from our front lines,” he told Luang.

“The opioid crisis doesn’t just affect individuals, it affects the entire community,” McPhee said. “This is what we have seen in the last few weeks.”

In May, Edmonton’s social agency urged the state to take urgent action to prevent death from further overdose.

Boyle Street Community Services helps governments and community partners (Edmonton Police Services, Alberta Health Services, Alberta Health Services, etc.) establish an emergency coordination and command center for overdose crises involving police, AHS, and state governments. I asked you to do it. Sufficient data on overdose (including location information).

Boyle Street also wants to give all front-line social workers access to the Naloxone kit and more outreach programs.

“There are many things you can do right away.

After three overdose deaths in downtown Edmonton on May 21, Executive Director Jordan Reiniger said on May 25, “To save lives and reduce the number of deaths now occurring. , These things need to be done urgently. “

On Wednesday, Luang thanked the community group for their claims on this complex issue.

“I am very grateful for the care and compassion that many of our communities and service providers have shown,” he said. “Continuing to build services 24 hours a day and creating new ways to do things is helping us.”

He did not mention whether the state was considering other requirements of Boyle Street.

















5:28

Edmonton City Councilor Scott McKean calls for an overdose pilot program, a declaration of a public health emergency





Edmonton City Councilor Scott McKean calls for an overdose pilot program, a declaration of a public health emergency – March 15, 2021



Between May 31st and June 1st, EMS responded to 55 opioid-related calls in the Edmonton Zone, according to Alberta Health Services. Naloxone was administered in 50 accidents and 34 patients were taken to the hospital by EMS.

According to Boyle Street Community Services, the death toll from overdose of Edmonton almost doubled in 2020, increasing from 267 in 2019 to 485 in 2020.

“The death toll from overdose has increased by about 100% year-on-year,” says Reiniger.

McPhee emphasized on Wednesday that a multifaceted approach is essential.

“We will not stop the way out of this crisis. What we are seeing today is to bring balance to the equation.”