Health
In New Jersey, less than 1% of vaccinated people are not infected with COVID.
New jersey saw some “Revolutionary” COVID-19 case Among fully vaccinated people, only 0.06% of vaccinated patients, state health director Judith Persicilyri said Wednesday.
Busy State’s latest coronavirus briefing in Trenton, Persichili called the results “reassuring,” and said the evidence confirms that groundbreaking cases are “rare.”
From December 15, 2020 to April 23, 2021, the US Department of State announced that it had followed 1,319 breakthrough cases out of approximately 2.5 million fully vaccinated people.
According to Persichilli, 92 inpatients were found, but only 30 were hospitalized for COVID-19. Others were hospitalized for another reason, but tested positive on admission.
Of these cases, 14 died, but only 7 were directly associated with COVID, Persichilli said.
Of the 1,319 people who tested positive for COVID-19, 505 were symptomatic, 377 were asymptomatic, and the remaining 437, said Dr. Edward Rifsitz, medical director of the state’s infectious disease service. Information about the patient was not available, he said.
He said the majority of people hospitalized or died were over 50 years old, and half of those hospitalized and dead were over 80 years old. Two-thirds of the breakthrough cases were women, he said.
Lifshitz said the breakthrough numbers are likely to be “underestimated” because people who are asymptomatic or mild are often not tested.
Persichilli also shared the findings of the Hackensack Meridian Health survey of healthcare professionals.
We found that 0.58% of the 23,697 vaccinated people, or only 138, tested positive for COVID-19. Of those who tested positive, 105 out of 1,239, or 8.5%, received only one vaccination. Of those who were fully vaccinated, 33 out of 22,458, or 0.15%, received both vaccinations.
Five of those who reported symptoms were hospitalized, and four of them needed oxygen supplementation, the study said.
“The real message is that the vaccine works,” Barry Kreiswirth, a member of the Hackensack Meridian Discovery and Innovation Center (CDI), told NJ Advance Media.
“It’s important to have a message that the severity was significantly reduced, whether the first or second injection was positive,” said Kreiswirth, who said the second dose had far more prophylaxis than the single dose. “Vaccines cannot prevent people from becoming COVID positive, but they can prevent serious illness, hospitalization, and death.”
Hackensack data matches: Recent research It is due to the Federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which found that if a vaccinated person was infected with COVID-19, the symptoms were mild.
The CDC survey tracked more than 3,900 front-line healthcare professionals. Of the 204 people who tested positive for the virus, only 16 were vaccinated. Studies show that people with breakthrough infections have 40% less virus in their bodies, 58% less fever, and two days less in bed than unvaccinated people. I understand.
We found that those who were completely vaccinated were 90% protected from the virus, but those who were vaccinated only once were 81% less likely to be infected with the virus.
New Jersey is approaching the 9 millionth vaccination given to more than 4.3 million fully vaccinated populations. This includes approximately 95,000 out-of-state residents vaccinated in New Jersey. Nearly 170,000 New Jersey residents have been vaccinated in other states.
The national goal is 70% of 6.9 million adults in New Jersey have been vaccinated Until the end of this month. To date, approximately 61% of adult residents have been fully vaccinated. In addition, children between the ages of 12 and 17 received more than 308,000 first and second vaccines.
