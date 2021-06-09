The community reported 57 new COVID cases on Wednesday, killing two more.





The Waterloo Public Health area reported 57 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday. 54 is for Tuesday and the other three have been added to the previous daily total. This will be compared to the 36 new cases reported on Tuesday afternoon. The total number of cases is 16,338. Two COVID-related deaths have also been identified, a man in his 60s and a man in his 90s. They were the first reported deaths since May 22, bringing the local death toll to 258. 34 people are being treated in the hospital — 20 are being treated intensively. The active case load has decreased slightly to 342. More than 372,000 residents of the Waterloo region (aged 18+) have been vaccinated at least once, which is more than 69% effective. Over 32,000 residents (7.04%) are fully vaccinated. Other updates from the regional dashboard are: Screening positive for 3,390 cases of concern ―― 3,303 are associated with alpha variant (first found in the UK) ―― 7 are associated with beta variant (first detected in South Africa) ―― 13 is delta Strain (first found in India) -60 is associated with gamma variant (first found in Brazil)-307 cases where mutations were detected

15,727 resolved cases (96%)

Over 497,000 tests have been performed There are currently five outbreaks in the area. There are 3 people at work. New arrival Waterloo Local Police-Central (2 cases)

Waterloo Local Police-Central (2 cases) Collective installation 42 places Multiple places (29 cases)

Eating and drinking service 18 (2 cases)

Farm 2 (13 cases)

Forest Heights Long Term Care-Hughson Unit (2 residents, 5 staff) in the meantime, The state reported 411 cases on Wednesday. This is the lowest one-day increase since September 25, 2020. The remaining totals for the state’s COVID-19 are listed below. 1.28 million vaccinations completed–10.44 million doses completed

537,487 in total

521,743 resolved cases

571 hospitalized-466 intensive care units-314 ventilators

8,920 people died (33 new)

30,456 tests completed on Tuesday-15.45 million since January 15, 2020

