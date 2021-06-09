Illinois health officials report 408 COVID-19 cases and 23 deaths





Daily Report of Illinois Coronavirus

Health officials reported 408 new confirmed and possible cases. Illinois Coronavirus Includes an additional 23 deaths on Wednesday. The Illinois Public Health Service has reported a total of 1,386,262 cases since the pandemic began, of which 22,997 have died. What’s happening in the US survey on the origin of COVID-19?

Within the last 24 hours, the laboratory has reported 41,758 samples, for a total of 24,991,516 samples. As of Tuesday night, 797 people in Illinois were reported hospitalized with COVID-19. Of these, 209 patients were in the ICU and 109 COVID-19 patients were on mechanical ventilation. The state-wide 7-day preliminary positive rate for the entire test from June 2-8, 2021 is 1.0%. The positive rate for the 7-day state-wide preliminary test from June 2 to 8, 2021 is 1.3%. In addition, more than 68% of Illinois adults have been vaccinated at least once, and more than 51% of Illinois adults have been fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. I have. COVID-19 Vaccination: Eligible Persons, Dosage, Tracking Where You Can Get It in Chicago and Illinois

In Illinois, a total of 11,759,105 vaccines were given by midnight last night. The 7-day moving average of daily vaccines is 45,852. Yesterday, Illinois reported 50,231 doses. Get the latest coronavirus news headlines from WGN





