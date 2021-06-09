AstraZeneca injections have a slightly higher risk of bleeding problems, according to a new study

Those who have been vaccinated against the new coronavirus produced by Oxford-AstraZeneca have a slightly higher risk of bleeding disorders and may develop other rare blood problems, researchers said Wednesday. reported.

The results of a survey of 2.53 million adults in Scotland who first received either the vaccine manufactured by AstraZeneca or Pfizer BioN Tech Published in Nature Medicine. About 1.7 million shots were AstraZeneca vaccines.

This study did not show an increased risk of blood disease with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

The AstraZeneca vaccine is not licensed for use in the United States, but is licensed by the European Medicines Agency, the highest drug regulatory body in the European Union, and many countries outside the block. However, reports of rare coagulopathy and bleeding disorders in young adults have resulted in deaths in some countries, limiting vaccine use to the elderly in many countries and completely discontinuing it in some countries. Did.

A new study found that the AstraZeneca vaccine was associated with a slight increased risk of a disease called immune thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP). The risk was estimated to be 1.13 cases per 100,000 people who received the first dose up to 27 days after vaccination. This estimate will add to the typical UK incidence before the vaccine was used (estimated to be 6 to 9 cases per 100,000 people).