Few people are infected after being completely vaccinated





Infection, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19 in fully vaccinated New Jersey people were extremely rare during the first four months of the vaccination campaign, according to a study published Wednesday. According to a Ministry of Health survey, only 0.06% of fully vaccinated New Jersey residents were infected with COVID-19. This represents 1,319 “breakthrough cases” among more than 2.2 million people who were fully vaccinated between December 15th and April 23rd. “The vaccine we have isn’t perfect, but it’s pretty close,” Dr. Ed Lifshitz, director of health at the State Department of Health, said in a briefing. “They are literally lifesaver.” Of these groundbreaking cases, 14 died, but only 7 died from the virus. In addition, 92 groundbreaking cases were hospitalized, of which only 30 were due to COVID-19, Lifshitz said. Hospitalizations and deaths were all people over the age of 50. According to Lifshitz, half of the fatalities were over 80 years old. Mask duty:New Jersey youth were allowed to throw away masks at school during heat waves and in summer camps, Murphy says. New Jersey Reopens:Murphy has signed a bill to end COVID’s health emergencies.What you need to know These cases were all people who received a single dose of Moderna or Pfizer or a single dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine and tested positive more than two weeks after the final dose. No vaccine is 100% effective, but three US-approved vaccines have completely prevented COVID hospitalization and death in clinical trials. The study “overwhelmingly proves that the vaccine works,” said Judy Persicily, director of state health. Another study by two researchers at Hackensack Meridian Health, the state’s largest hospital network, found 138 COVID-19-positive cases out of 26,000 fully vaccinated health care workers, Persichilli said. Stated. No one has become seriously ill. The pace of vaccination has slowed significantly in the last two months. As of Wednesday, approximately 4.4 million New Jerseys were fully vaccinated. This is about 65% of the adult population. Breakthrough case Of the 2.2 million cases, 1319 cases have been confirmed.

92 were hospitalized, 30 of whom were associated with COVID-19.

Fourteen people died, seven of whom were due to COVID-19.







