Health
Does the case series provide a solution for vaccine coagulation after a new coronavirus infection?
Intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) helped resolve the effects of vaccine-induced thrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT) in 3 patients after receiving the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.
After high doses of IVIG, all three patients with VITT experienced decreased platelet activation due to antibodies, reported Dr. Ishac Nazy of McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario.
All patients had arterial thrombosis and two also had venous thrombosis. However, none of the patients showed signs of new or progressive thrombosis after IVIG treatment. New England Journal of Medicine..
The authors noted that VITT mimics autoimmune heparin-induced thrombocytopenia and that large amounts of IVIG reduce platelet activation. They added that immunoglobulins used “similarity” to autoimmune heparin-induced thrombosis, which “rapidly increases platelet counts and reduces hypercoagulation,” due to the lack of data on the treatment of patients with VITT. It was.
Three patients are in Canada and the AstraZeneca vaccine is recommended for adults 55 years and older. Two men aged 63 and 69 and a woman aged 72 showed symptoms of VITT 1 week to 18 days after vaccination.
Female patients and 63-year-old male patients had no significant medical history and no cardiovascular risk factors. The first symptom was the onset of foot pain. During the presentation, images of both patients showed evidence of arterial thrombosis. VITT was unsuspected in either patient and both were treated with heparin or tinzaparin (low molecular weight heparin) and underwent surgical embolectomy.
When VITT was suspected, dosing was switched to argatroban or fondaparinux, and both patients received high doses of IVIG. The female patient’s platelet count increased and she was returned home. However, the male patient did not report new thrombosis, but he was awaiting amputation because previous thrombosis caused ischemic necrosis of the distal foot.
A 69-year-old male patient was recently diagnosed with insulin-dependent diabetes mellitus, obstructive sleep apnea, and recently prostate cancer, but had no history of thrombosis. He was exposed to heparin during transcatheter valve replacement 9 months ago and started daily aspirin therapy. The patient came to the hospital with headache and confusion and progressive left weakness. He had a right middle cerebral artery attack. Imaging revealed an arterial thrombus and he was treated with fondaparinux and IVIG. No new blood clots developed.
He did not recover from thrombocytopenia, so he was given additional IVIG and switched to rivaroxaban (Xarelto). After therapeutic plasmapheresis, he experienced a gradual improvement in platelet count.
After IVIG treatment, platelet counts increased in all three patients. Two of the three patients had findings “consistent with reduced hypercoagulability,” that is, decreased D-dimer levels and continuous improvement in fibrinogen levels.
All patients tested positive for platelet factor 4 (PF4) antibody. However, the authors said that after administration of IVIG, all three patients showed at least some decrease in reactivity in the presence of PF4.
“Patients with VITT can suffer from severe thrombocytopenia, which can last for weeks, so early administration of IVIG may be an important adjunct to anticoagulant therapy for the management of VITT. There is, “they say.
They also recommended a serotonin release assay to help diagnose VITT, but Nazy’s group warned that “VITT antibodies” should be tested “to avoid false results in the serotonin release assay” before IVIG administration. ..
The CDC recommends avoiding heparin administration to patients with thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS) after Johnson & Johnson vaccination.In the presentation 21 TTS cases dating back to AprilThe agency noted that eight patients were treated with immunoglobulins.
Disclosure
This study was supported by the Canadian Institute of Health.
Bourguignon has not revealed a conflict of interest.
Nazy did not reveal a conflict of interest.
One co-author revealed various connections with the industry.
..
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]