Vegan Diet Reduces Severe COVID-19 Symptoms Up to 73%, New Research Results





Individuals on a plant-based diet are 73% less likely to experience moderate to severe COVID-19 symptoms, according to a new study. Research Published in a scientific journal BMJ Nutrition Prevention and HealthThe study involved 2,884 front-line healthcare professionals in six countries, including France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States, of whom 568 were infected with COVID-19. The purpose of this study was to investigate the association between dietary patterns and COVID-19, such as the severity of symptoms and the duration of illness. From July to September 2020, participants provided information on demographic characteristics, medical history, lifestyle, COVID-19 symptoms, and a 47-item food frequency questionnaire. Participants had 11 choices: all foods, plant-based diets. Keto diet; vegetarian diet; Mediterranean diet; pescatarian diet; old stone diet; low-fat diet; low-carbohydrate diet; high-protein diet; others; or none of the above. Survey results Of the 568 patients, 138 had moderate to severe COVID-19 severity and 430 had very mild to mild COVID-19 severity. Participants who reported following a plant-based diet, including a vegetarian diet, had 73% lower odds for moderate to severe symptoms, and participants who reported following a pescetarian diet did not follow those diets. The odds were 59% lower than. Participants who reported eating a low-carbohydrate, high-protein diet, such as keto and pareo, which are generally high in animal protein, compared to those who reported eating a plant-based diet, had a moderate diet. Was almost four times more likely to do-severe COVID-19. Of the COVID-19 cases, individuals who reported eating a plant-based diet consumed more vegetable protein, such as vegetables, fruits, legumes and nuts. The authors of the study explained that these foods provide important vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that support the immune system and reduce the risk of respiratory infections. “In six countries, a plant-based diet or a pescetarian diet was associated with a reduced incidence of moderate to severe COVID-19. These dietary patterns protect against severe COVID-19. May be considered, “the study concludes. A plant-based diet supports immune function Currently, healthcare workers and other individuals are vaccinated or already vaccinated in many countries, but with the emergence of new variants in global access to the COVID-10 vaccine. It is important to consider the challenges. It may help develop support strategies to protect current and future workers. I like the plant-based lifestyle As much as us??

