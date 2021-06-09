Auxiliary immunoglobulin for vaccine-induced thrombotic thrombocytopenia

Platelet changes after IVIG

Figure 1. Figure 1. Clinical and laboratory data from three VITT study patients.

Series of platelet counts and coagulation tests d-Dimer and fibrinogen levels have been shown in association with clinical events in 3 patients. The timing of blood samples taken before and after administration of intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) corresponds to the performance of the enzyme-bound immunoadsorption assay and platelet activation assay.

Panel A shows Patient 1’s findings. Patient 1 is a 72-year-old woman with vaccine-induced thrombotic thrombosis (VITT) with limb arterial thrombosis and partial celiac artery thrombosis. IVIG dose calculations were based on both body weight and height, according to the Ontario Dosage Calculation Tool’s Dosage designation (1 g per kilogram of body weight).14 Therefore, for a female patient weighing 59 kg and height 162 cm, the dose is 55 g per kilogram, which is the dose received by the patient. However, the initial dose was divided into 15 g and 40 g / kg because the patient had an adverse reaction (severe chills) after the first 15 g injection of IVIG. The remaining 40 g per kilogram was given the next day without problems.

Panel B shows the findings of a 63-year-old male patient 2 with VITT with limb artery thrombosis, pulmonary embolism, and deep vein thrombosis. According to the “Dose” of the Ontario Dose Calculator, for a male patient weighing 158 kg and being 198 cm tall, the dose of IVIG would be 120 g per kilogram. The patient’s actual dose was 165 g / kg because the ordering physician chose to use a dose that was close to the patient’s actual weight.

Panel C shows findings from a 69-year-old man in VITT patient 3 with stroke including right middle cerebral artery, cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (right cerebral transverse sinus and sigmoid sinus), and right internal carotid artery thrombosis. Is shown. With the diagnosis of pulmonary embolism, arteries, right internal jugular vein, hepatic vein (main branch and left branch), and distal lower extremity vein (one branch of the left trifurcation). According to the “Dose” of the Ontario Dose Calculator, for a male patient weighing 140 kg and being 185 cm tall, the IVIG dose would be 105 g per kilogram. The actual dose received by the patient was 100 g per kilogram. The third dose of IVIG was given on day 24 due to concerns about partial loss of IVIG effect and possible exacerbation of VITT as the patient’s platelet count decreased from 125,000 to 106,000 / cubic millimeter. .. d-Dimer levels increased from 14.8 to over 20 mg per liter. After the third dose of IVIG, the platelet count increased to 165,000 / cubic millimeter, d-Dimer levels dropped to 13.1 mg per liter. SC means subcutaneous and UFH unfractionated heparin (in patient 2, it is shown in kilograms per hour; details about heparin administration were not available in patient 1).

Figure 1 It shows the continuous platelet counts of 3 patients associated with treatment with anticoagulants and IVIG.Data on patient height, weight, and dosing considerations for IVIG administration (according to Ontario dose calculations)14) See the legend in Figure 1.

In patient 1, platelet count increased from 39,000 to 77,000 per cubic millimeter during treatment with intravenous heparin, but heparin was discontinued prior to surgery. Platelet counts did not change postoperatively during the 5-day administration of argatroban. However, after IVIG administration, platelet count increased from 74,000 to 114,000 per cubic millimeter in two days, at which point the patient was discharged during oral apixaban administration. At a follow-up visit 9 days later, platelet counts were normal at 166,000 / cubic millimeters. Mild thrombocytopenia recurred in the next 3 weeks, d-Normalized dimer level.

In patient 2, platelet count initially increased from 36,000 to 77,000 / cubic millimeter after intravenous heparin administration. After that, my platelet count dropped and I switched from heparin to fondaparinux. After treatment with IVIG, platelet count increased from 27,000 to 124,000 per cubic millimeter in 3 days. Seven days after the start of IVIG, the platelet count was 640,000 per cubic millimeter.

In patient 3, the first heparin was not given. After being diagnosed with VITT, IVIG and Fondaparinux were administered, and in 3 days the platelet count increased from 35,000 to 125,000 per cubic millimeter, then decreased to 106,000 per cubic millimeter, and the platelet count increased. d-Dimer level; after the third dose of IVIG (as shown in the fourth blood sample), the platelet count increased to 165,000 / cubic millimeter, d・ The dimer level drops again.

None of the three patients showed clinical evidence of new or progressive thrombosis after IVIG treatment.

Laboratory test

Two of the three patients (patients 2 and 3) had evidence of disseminated intravascular coagulation. d-Dimer level (> 10 and> 20 mg per liter, respectively [reference range, <0.50]), Normal low fibrinogen levels (140 and 200 mg per deciliter, respectively) [reference range, 160 to 420]), And a gradual increase in the international standardization ratio (peaks, 1.3 and 1.4, respectively) [reference range, <1.2]). These results met the criteria for clear disseminated intravascular coagulation.15 After treatment with IVIG, 2 patients were consecutive d-Findings consistent with increased, decreased hypercoagulation of dimer levels and a series of fibrinogen levels.

Immunological analysis of platelets

table 1. table 1. Elisa reactivity before and after treatment with IVIG.

All three patients tested strongly positive for antibodies to the PF4-polyanion complex in ELISA (table 1). No consistent decrease in ELISA reactivity was seen after treatment with IVIG, indicating that IVIG did not inhibit the binding of VITT antibody to PF4. Patient 2 has a latex-based immunoturbidimetric assay (HemosIL HIT-Ab) (PF4-H) , Instrumentation Laboratory), local high-speed screening test for HIT antibody. According to a recent reportFour This screening test showed negative results for VITT antibodies.

Figure 2. Figure 2. Results of platelet activation assay.

Panel A shows the results of a conventional platelet activation assay (serotonin release assay) for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia in three study patients. Serum obtained from 3 patients after treatment with IVIG inhibited platelet activation. Panel B shows the results of a modified platelet activation assay to detect VITT antibodies that are reactive against platelet factor 4 (PF4) in three patients. Patient sera obtained after treatment with IVIG showed various levels of inhibition of serotonin release enhanced by PF4. Complete inhibition was seen with the addition of FcγIIa receptor blocking monoclonal antibody (IV.3) or the addition of 10 mg / ml IVIG.

Serum (baseline) obtained prior to IVIG administration in 3 patients showed three different response patterns in the serotonin release assay, HIT’s standard platelet activation assay. Patient 1 showed a weak positive reaction to HIT, serum produced 19% serotonin release, heparin levels were 0 U / ml, 41% was 0.1 U / ml, 23% was 0.3 U / ml, 0. % Is 0% / ml / ml (Figure 2A). (In this assay, a positive result is more than 20% release at a concentration of 0.1 U per milliliter of heparin, or at a concentration of 0.3 U of heparin that is inhibited at 100 U per milliliter.) Patient 2’s serum test was heparin. 35% serum release was observed in the absence of, with the atypical result that the addition of heparin at concentrations of 0.1 U per milliliter and 0.3 U per milliliter suppressed it to less than 5%. .. A serum test in Patient 3 also showed atypical results with 78% serotonin release, 0 U / ml heparin levels, and 0.1 U / ml 72%. No serum-induced serotonin release was observed after one or two doses of IVIG in all three patients.

Patients 1 and 2 showed strong (> 80%) serotonin release when PF4 (10 μg / ml) was added to baseline serum (> 80%).Figure 2B). Patient 3’s baseline serum had no effect on PF4, showing 78% serotonin release in the absence of PF4. In all three patients, serum obtained after IVIG treatment showed reduced responsiveness in the presence of PF4. These reductions ranged from significant (patient 3) to minor (patient 2). Patient 2 with the least reduction in serum serotonin release in the presence of PF4 after IVIG administration showed the largest increase in platelet count (from 27,000 to 640,000 per cubic millimeter in 7 days).