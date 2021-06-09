Missouri records 4 more COVID deaths and 378 virus infections

Jefferson City, Missouri – According Missouri Health and Senior Services DepartmentAs of Wednesday, June 9, the state has accumulated 514,236 SARS-CoV-2 cases, an increase of 378 positive cases (PCR test only), with a total death toll of 9,193, compared to yesterday. 4 people increased. This has a case fatality rate of 1.79%.

State fatality rates have skyrocketed by more than a third since the winter of 2020.

Please note that not all recorded cases and deaths have occurred in the last 24 hours.

Missouri did not announce a new number of cases on Sunday, June 6th. In other words, we are calculating the 7-day average with only 6 days of data. This needs to be fixed by next week when June 6th circulates from the weekly count.

As of Wednesday, approximately 52.9% of Missouri residents over the age of 18 began the vaccination process. The state has given more than 73,556 vaccines in the last 7 days (this metric has a delay and has not taken into account the last 3 days).

(Source: Missouri Health and Senior Services)

DHSS’s Vital Records Bureau associates state deaths with death certificates weekly to improve quality so that all deceased people who die of COVID-19 are reflected in the system. As a result, the number of deaths in the state sometimes rises sharply. Again, this does not mean that a large number of deaths occurred in one day. Instead, this is the increase reported in one day.

At the state level, DHSS does not track the number of potential or pending deaths from COVID. These numbers will not be added to the state’s deaths until confirmed by the county or through the analysis of death certificates by the disease surveillance system.

The 10 days with the most reported cases occurred between November 7, 2020 and January 8, 2021.

The 7-day moving average for Missouri cases is 323. It was 313 yesterday. Just a month ago, the state’s moving average was 345.

Approximately 47.2% of all reported cases are from individuals under the age of 39. The state has subdivided the age group into smaller units. 64,514 cases were recorded in the 18 to 24 year old group, and 43,334 cases were recorded in the 25 to 29 year old group.

Missouri conducted 5,586,171 PCR tests for COVID-19 over the entire pandemic, and as of June 8, 16.0% of these tests were positive. According to the State Department of Health, people who have had multiple PCR tests are not counted twice.

Month / year Missouri COVID Cases *

(Reported that month) March 2020 1,327 April 2020 6,235 May 2020 5,585 June 2020 8,404 July 2020 28,772 August 2020 34,374 September 2020 41,416 October 2020 57,073 November 2020 116,576 December 2020 92,808 January 2021 66,249 people February 2021 19,405 March 2021 11,150 April 2021 12,165 May 2021 9,913 June 2021 2,684 (Source: Missouri Health and Senior Services)

According to the State Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard, “PCR tests look for viral RNA in the nose, throat, or other areas of the respiratory tract to determine if there is active infection with SARS-CoV-2. It causes COVID-19. A positive PCR test means that the person has an active COVID-19 infection. “

The Missouri COVID dashboard no longer includes a deduplicated test method for creating a 7-day moving average of positive tests. The state currently uses only the non-deduplication method recommended by the CDC. This number is calculated using the number of tests taken during the period, as many people take multiple tests. Under this aggregation method, Missouri’s positive rate was 4.8% as of June 6. Health authorities have excluded the last three days to ensure the accuracy of the data when calculating the moving average.

As of June 6, Missouri reported 640 COVID hospitalizations, with an average 7-day hospitalization of 666. The number of beds for the remaining inpatients is 24% across the state.Is State Public Health Management Indicators Three days late, especially due to weekend report delays. Keep in mind that the state counts all available beds, not just the beds that medical personnel place.

Throughout the state, 166 COVID patients are in ICU beds, with a capacity of 24% in the rest of the state’s intensive care unit.

The seven-day moving average of hospitalization was over 1,000 from September 16, 2020 to March 5, 2021. From November 9, 2020 to January 27, 2021, there were over 2,000 people.

Approximately 48.2% of all deaths recorded in the state are due to patients over the age of 80.

At the time of June 8The CDC identified 33,207,488 COVID-19 cases and 595,301 deaths in all 50 states and nine US-related districts, jurisdictions, and related areas, with a national case fatality rate of 1.79%.

How does COVID death compare to influenza and other illnesses such as the 1918 and 2009 H1N1 pandemics? Frequently Asked Questions.

by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), preliminary data for the 2018-2019 influenza season in the United States, show an estimated 35,520,883 cases and 34,157 deaths. This means a case fatality rate of 0.09%. Case fatality rates for the previous season were 0.136% (2017-2018), 0.131% (2016-2017), 0.096% (2015-2016) and 0.17% (2014-2015).

The 1918 H1N1 epidemic, commonly referred to as the “Spanish flu,” It is estimated that 29.4 million Americans have been infected Claim 675,000 lives As a result; the case fatality rate is 2.3%. The Spanish flu has caused more adolescents than normally expected with other flus.

Since January 2009, another H1N1 virus known as “swine flu” has spread worldwide and was first detected in the United States in April of that year.Is Identified CDC An estimated 60.8 million cases and 12,469 deaths. Case fatality rate of 0.021%.

