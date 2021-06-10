Wegovy Weight Loss May Be Genuine – CBS New York





New York (CBSNewYork) — Is Food and Drug Administration I just approved the first new one Weight loss This is good news at the Battle of the Bulge in the United States. However, I’ve heard that this is a drug that helps people lose weight, but it’s just disappointing. But this could be true, as Dr. Max Gomez of CBS2 reported on Wednesday. In the United States, pandemics are even more widespread than COVID-19. In other words, it is obese. More than two-thirds of Americans have one of the following: Obese Or overweight, and it’s more than a cosmetic problem. “When you look at obese people, many have complications such as diabetes, high blood pressure, and sleep apnea. The majority of people have weight-related health problems, and what can be said about Wegovy. We hope that these complications can be treated by losing weight, “said Dr. Louis Aronne of Weill-Cornell Medicine. read more:: Many people suffering from obesity who are afraid of COVID-19 are looking to weight loss surgery to promote weight loss And now there is a new weapon in the fight against obesity and related illnesses. Wegovy is approved for people who are obese (body mass index 30 or higher) or overweight (BMI 27 or higher) and have at least one weight-related medical problem. This means that you are about 50 pounds or more more than your ideal weight. Obesity researcher Aronne is studying the long-term effects of Wegovy. He says the drug is different from previous weight loss medications. “Safety is much better than the drugs we’ve used so far. Ultimately, these long-term safety studies have shown that we lose weight and maintain it for a long time.” Aronne says. read more:: Pediatricians provide advice on fighting childhood obesity During the 16-month study, Wegovy patients lost an average of 17% of their body weight. Side effects included diarrhea and nausea, which usually disappeared with gradual dose increases. Patients who stopped taking the drug regained more than half of their weight loss. Lisa Lobilard lost 63 pounds with this drug. “I didn’t feel hungry between meals, which was unheard of,” Robilard said. Wegovy is approved for long-term use. This is a weekly injection of the diabetes drug Ozenpic. Both work by controlling the secretion of two hormones that regulate blood sugar levels. Wegovy is expected to cost around $ 1,300 in retail. Insurance coverage has not yet been seen, but similar drugs are covered.

