Health officials are concerned that low-vaccination communities can cause COVID spikes – Twin Cities

Health officials in Minnesota are increasingly concerned that some low-vaccination states could become hotbeds for coronavirus variants, leading to future COVID-19 outbreaks.

It’s likely that it’s already happening. The Pioneer Press analyzed the number of new cases and vaccination rates in April and May and found that the counties with the lowest vaccination rates were the ones with the highest number of new cases per person. ..

Over 85% of new infections are thought to be caused by variants of the coronavirus, which are highly infectious and can cause more serious infections.

It is true that the overall number of cases and hospitalizations have dropped dramatically, but thanks to the vaccine and the warm climate that welcomed many outdoor activities, it has not been seen to levels not seen since the early days of the pandemic. ..

However, the coronavirus is still rampant. It is mutated. Then find the person who is most vulnerable.

“If there are parts of the state where the virus can spread more easily and spread additional variants, it’s a concern for the whole population,” said Jan Malcolm, director of state health.

This is why health authorities continue to encourage residents to be vaccinated, hoping that 70% of the population over the age of 16 will be vaccinated at least once by the end of the month.

The pace of vaccination slowed as states were less likely to reach that goal.

“Once we reach our 70% goal and exceed it, we will continue to move forward,” Malcolm said. “We strive to get as many people in the population as possible to be vaccinated, because that’s important.”

Places with low rates

There are several areas in the state where health authorities are facing challenges in campaigns to improve vaccination coverage.

In rural counties, there are some areas where vaccine intake is clearly the lowest. Approximately 57% of Minnesota’s provincial cities are compared to the Twin Cities metro, which already costs more than 70%.

There are 15 rural counties with less than 50%, with Kanavek and Todd counties being the lowest in the state, respectively.

This is not just the low rate of rural counties.

According to state data, Anoka County has the lowest rate of about 58% of the seven counties in the Twin Cities metropolitan area. It was also in the top 10 counties in terms of new per capita infection rates in April and May.

Johnel Hubbard, director of public health at Anoka County, said in a statement that coronavirus vaccination rates are higher than those normally found with influenza vaccines.

Hubbard said the county has successfully contacted the highest-risk populations, with approximately 67% of residents aged 16 and over in communities with the highest social vulnerability index receiving at least one dose. Stated.

State health officials use the Social Vulnerability Index, which was created from US census data, to understand the overall vulnerabilities of the community and the vaccination efforts of the target.

Dr. Nathan Chomiro, who heads the Vaccine Fairness initiative at the State Department of Health, said the state has succeeded in approaching the highest-risk population, but challenges remain. Highest vaccination rates Gap can be seen throughout Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metropolitan area.

On average, residents of communities with a high score for social vulnerability are less likely to be vaccinated than their less vulnerable neighbors.

As state data show, there is also racial disparity in that black, Native American, Hispanic, and multi-ethnic residents have lower vaccination rates than Asian and white residents.

“Our work is to reach deep into the community and ensure that everyone has the opportunity to make the best decisions to keep the community safe,” said Chomiro on state vaccine promotion. It doesn’t actually complete. “

Why there is hesitancy

There are countless reasons why Minnesota are not vaccinated. Barriers to access to vaccines remain, especially in high-risk communities, and they continue to take a “wait-and-see” approach, with some residents likely to eventually get the vaccine.

However, some people still do not believe in risk. Since March 2020, COVID-19 has affected more than 600,000 Minnesota people and killed nearly 7,500.

Nicole Ruhoff, public health manager for Sherburne County Health and Welfare Services, said residents were concerned about how quickly the vaccine was developed and had only received an emergency permit from the US Food and Drug Administration. Sherburne County is one of the counties with the lowest vaccination rates and the highest per capita infection rates in the state these days.

Health officials in Minnesota and throughout the country have repeatedly stated that safety measures have not been overlooked during the approval process. Vaccines became available more quickly as former President Donald Trump’s administration paid pharmaceutical companies and conducted simultaneous, usually linear trials.

Nevertheless, Sherburne County has relatively low hospitalization and mortality rates, so many residents are not vaccinated.

“I think what we’ve heard is pretty typical. We’ve heard a lot about’Is the vaccine better than getting infected with COVID’,” Ruhoff said. “People risk getting infected with COVID and want the best.”

That attitude has plagued healthcare providers. People infected with COVID-19 can experience long-term effects, even if the initial infection is mild.

“We’re trying to advise people that you don’t know how long your immunity will last after an illness,” said Marley Morrison, CHI St. Joseph Health and Hubbard County Public Health Director. Only 47% of people over the age of 16 are vaccinated.

“Currently, if you have a variant, you may be protected from the specific type of COVID you had, but that doesn’t necessarily mean you’re (immunized),” Morrison said. .. “We are just trying to provide good information to people.”

Politics when playing

State leaders and public health officials do not know how much false alarms and politics play a role in hesitation in vaccines, but agree that they are part of the reason.

Democratic Governor Tim Walz has been repeatedly criticized by the Republicans for responding to the pandemic and the restrictions he has set to delay the spread of the infection. Waltz said mitigation measures were needed to save lives, but critics rated them overly cumbersome and economically devastating.

Republicans in the state legislature voted nearly 20 times to end the governor’s emergency authority, which had been in place for over a year.

Waltz acknowledged that the pandemic may not have seemed so dangerous in less populated areas of the state, but the impact is real, and in rural counties, per capita. Infection and mortality rates are in the worst areas.

Waltz recalls his commitment to governing the entire state fairly in his “One Minnesota” campaign and states that ongoing efforts are underway to “divide us.” He urged local leaders throughout the state to encourage voters to vaccinate.

“We need some people to step up,” Walz said. “When I say something, there are people who do the opposite. To tell them to get the vaccine, they I need a voice that I can trust. “

There are also many false alarms about vaccines. Health officials say this is one of the biggest challenges in increasing vaccination coverage.

“This is one of the biggest enemies of public health, and there are few reliable sources that some people see,” Morrison said.

Local public health authorities have used mail, media campaigns, and other strategies to address misconceptions about vaccines that often begin on social media.

What is going on

State officials say they will continue to pressure residents to be vaccinated even after the voluntarily imposed deadline of 1 July, which reaches 70%.

The campaign will continue to be multifaceted. Minnesota has used community sites and mobile vaccination clinics to access communities that typically have restricted access to health care.

The state offers recently vaccinated people incentives such as fishing licenses, attraction tickets, and gift cards. Some breweries and wineries offer free or discounted drinks to patrons with vaccination cards.

We also have ongoing efforts to connect with local community organizations, from churches to social welfare providers, to better understand where access to vaccines and hesitation need to be addressed.

“They are the eyes and ears of the communities they serve and have helped guide and promote outreach,” said Hubbard, a health and welfare service in Anoka County. “Our most Some of the robust community clinics were in communities with barriers. “

Waltz said he would continue to use the plate form he has as governor to encourage vaccination.

“I’ll keep pushing it,” Waltz said. “We will continue to provide them. We will provide incentives. Until the last person gets it (vaccination) as much as possible. We have more work to do.”