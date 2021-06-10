Hilo Prison sees a surge in incidents as Hawaii reopens more completely for tourists





Hawaii’s overcrowded prison, which had avoided the Covid-19 outbreak for the first 15 months of the pandemic, was overwhelmed by the virus, just as the state was fully reopened, and three minutes of prisoners. 1 or more have been infected. For tourists. According to the New York Times, this outbreak corresponds to a significant increase in Covid-19 in Hawaii County or the Big Island, where prisons are located.Infections have increased by 141 percent in the last two weeks, according to the New York Times Database.. At the Hawaii Community Correction Center in Hilo, Hawaii’s largest city, the National Guard is helping to test and maintain security where prisoners set fire as part of a protest last week, according to prisoners’ advocacy groups. Public health officials have warned for months that national correctional facilities will continue to suffer from massive Covid infections until the majority of prisoners and staff are vaccinated.

And since the average person stays in prison for only about 10 days, the virus spread rapidly between the community and prison during the pandemic process. The hesitation of vaccinations in prisons and detention centers in the country complicates vaccination efforts, including in Hawaii. Although accurate vaccination figures are not available at Hilo Prison, 25% of prisoners and 50% of staff agree to vaccinate, said Lieutenant Colonel Josh Green, a doctor in the emergency room. Said as. interview. The result is a community that can spread to both prisoners and staff, he said. “If the Covid epidemic continues in one place where few people are vaccinated, it could re-enter the community,” Green said. The prison epidemic has created uncertainty about reopening. For most pandemics, travelers are required to quarantine for at least 10 days after arrival.

However, arriving tourists were able to skip quarantine by showing negative evidence of the Covid test conducted within 72 hours of arrival. Starting next Tuesday, people will no longer have to test negative to move from one of the state’s islands to another. The demand for hotel rooms is 800 percentThe latest is available, according to state tourism data from April. From Wednesday morning 138 prisoners Eighteen staff members have been infected in Hilo Prison, officials said. Currently, there are about 340 prisoners in prison, about 120 more than their capacity. Prisoners have to sleep on the floor on a daily basis. “What’s happening is that it’s scary. I don’t think it’s locked up in one place, because it leaks into the community where the guards live,” said the advocacy coordinator. One Kat Brady said. Prison community alliance. Dr. Green said the state is considering banning unvaccinated guards from contacting prisoners in the future. He said correctional facilities are one of the “last risks” of outbreaks of coronavirus infections, and the lack of priority in reducing congestion and increasing vaccination rates is short-sighted. “People are more likely to spend money on’good citizens’ than those who get lost,” he said. “But the epidemic affects us all.”

