Why long Covids are long distances





A few Preliminary survey It has already been suggested that the microbiome imbalance in patients with coronavirus infection may contribute to persistent inflammatory symptoms. However, more research may be needed before medications such as prebiotics and anti-inflammatory agents are recommended for long-term Covid patients as part of general clinical practice, but some individuals Symptoms have already proven to be more treatable than other symptoms. According to Heitman, patients with long-term new coronavirus infections with allergic reactions tend to respond better to antihistamines, and Amy, a cardiologist at Mount Sinai, who specializes in treating autonomic imbalance. Kontrovic has developed a new physiotherapy program known as Autonomic Nervous System Therapy (ACT).have Indicated The ability to reduce fatigue symptoms in long-term patients with coronavirus infection has been adopted by 53 physiotherapy centers in the New York region. Kontorovich said that ACT begins with a range of exercise and gradually increases in intensity, before going on to different aerobic exercises that keep the patient from exceeding 85% of maximum heart rate. Explains. this is, Similar playback programIt has been shown to be effective in treating a type of autonomic imbalance known as POTS. “It looks like we’re programming the autonomic nervous system and rewiring certain things,” she says. “One of the interesting trends seen in many of the long Covid patients I have treated is that they were previously very active and either lay in bed or mostly sat down during acute illness. The period of inactivity may contribute to the pattern of autonomic imbalance after coronavirus infection, as it is known to occur with deconditioning. “ ACT is not a complete panacea – Kontrovic points out that some patients, especially those with severe dysautonomia, often fail to complete the program because they feel too sick. Initial results Show that it can benefit patients who can complete it. Heitman adds that many long-term Covid patients also simply get better over time as their body recovers and heals. SARS-CoV-2 is only a year and a half, so it’s chronic. It is too early to determine how long the symptoms will last. “I don’t want people with long-standing symptoms of coronavirus infection to feel the fear that this will never go away. But for those in the struggle, we hope that millions of dollars in research grants will offer some viable therapeutic potential. Otherwise, Covid may have indelible social and economic consequences for society. “If we don’t find the answer, we may be talking to millions of people who can’t work the same way,” says Kaufman. “A significant proportion of patients with coronavirus infections are in the healthcare community. These people are educated, active, productive, and currently inactive. The impact will be enormous. “ – Joined the ranks of 1 million Future fans Facebook, Or follow us twitter Or Instagram.. If you like this story Sign up for the weekly bbc.com feature newsletter, Called the “essential list”. Carefully selected stories from BBC Future, Culture, Worklife and Travel arrive in your inbox every Friday.

.





