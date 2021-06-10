West Nile Virus: How Harris County Catch and Test Mosquitoes





Harris County, Texas — Yes Coronavirus As we take over the past year of our lives, we tend to forget that there are other illnesses to consider. West nile virus.. County health officials have confirmed that the virus is again in Harris County. The truth is-it was just a matter of time. “We get it every year. We have it since 2002.” Chris Fredregill, Director of HCPH Mosquito and Vector Control, said:Said. Most people don’t even know if 80% are infected with the virus, but about 20% develop symptoms. However, only a few people can get serious illness or even die. In Texas alone, the virus has killed 20 people in the past year, according to the CDC. “Therefore, this reminds us of the importance of personally protecting and preventing these mosquito populations,” Fredregil said. In Harris County, a population that is monitored daily by a mosquito control team that installs up to 350 traps each week. “Now we rely on traps that tell us where the virus is,” Fredregil said. Those traps attract thousands of mosquitoes. Small suckers die very cold in the freezer and are then sorted one by one to find specific varieties that carry the virus. “We are testing West Nile virus, St. Louis encephalitis, dengue, chikungunya, and Zika mosquitoes,” Fredregil said. After sorting, they are transported to the lab where they are well liquefied into samples. Then spray them onto the test plate and the software will help you verify the virus. “So we will start treatment now to reduce their population,” Fredregil said. With West Nile fever confirmed, the county plans to spray the area where the mosquitoes are found, but the best real defense is to empty all the pooled water and wear an insect repellent.

