Difficult challenges to end the tobacco threat

The number of active tobacco users appears to be declining, but Malaysia needs to do more through public and private medical partnerships to achieve a tobacco “endgame” by 2045. there is.

Dr. Norlela Ariffin, chairman of the Penang Health Commission, said that about one-fifth (21.3%) of Malaysians still actively use tobacco, based on the 2019 National Health and Morbidity Survey. , Said a slight decrease from 22.8% in 2015.

At a virtual press conference at the Penang Adventist Hospital (PAH) to commemorate World No Tobacco Day on May 31, 2021, she fully uses the various channels available nationwide to quit smoking. I called on tobacco users.

These channels that could help smokers were government clinics or private health providers.

“This habit harms not only the smoker himself, but also his family and those around him.

“Tobacco-related illnesses put an unnecessary burden on the healthcare system currently plagued by Covid-19’s pandemic,” she said.

Ronald Coe, CEO of PAH, has announced that the hospital will hold a coloring contest to prevent future generations from smoking.

Dr. Norlela encourages smokers to seek help from a variety of healthcare providers.

“Participants can win compelling prizes worth up to RM1,500.

“All the details of the coloring contest are available on the hospital’s website at www.pah.com.my or on the Penang Adventist Hospital’s Facebook page,” he said.

The tournament will be held until the end of June.

He shared his experience with Kam Chin Hin, who quit smoking 11 years ago.

He stopped the habit in a “breathless” class at a hospital led by Dr. Edward Nathan, a PAH public health doctor.

“It wasn’t an easy journey, but I was fortunate to receive proper guidance from Dr. Nathan and support from other ex-smokers.”

Kam agreed with Dr. Norlela’s call to seek appropriate assistance from tobacco users in order to successfully stop bad habits.

Meanwhile, the Penang Consumers Association (CAP) said the growing habit of smoking and e-cigarettes among girls was a major concern.

“You can see many girls smoking in public places and on the roadside.

Ko says PAH is hosting an anti-tobacco-themed coloring contest.

“This practice is so active among children, students and young women that it is doubtful that a healthy young community will be found in the future.” CAP educators

NV Subbarow states in the press statement.

He said many parents reported that their children were obsessed with tobacco and electronic tobacco products around the age of twelve.

“Research shows that more and more young people are crazy about vapors and cigarettes.

“People who used to smoke only cigarettes are now switching to steam-breathing cigarettes and e-cigarettes.

“Parents are dissatisfied with their children’s inability to quit the habit.

“When you advise children about the dangers of cigarettes and e-cigarettes, they get angry and start arguing.

“The CAP wants the government to ban steaming and e-cigarettes altogether, allowing young people to enjoy a healthier life in the future,” he said.