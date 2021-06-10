Health
Difficult challenges to end the tobacco threat
The number of active tobacco users appears to be declining, but Malaysia needs to do more through public and private medical partnerships to achieve a tobacco “endgame” by 2045. there is.
Dr. Norlela Ariffin, chairman of the Penang Health Commission, said that about one-fifth (21.3%) of Malaysians still actively use tobacco, based on the 2019 National Health and Morbidity Survey. , Said a slight decrease from 22.8% in 2015.
At a virtual press conference at the Penang Adventist Hospital (PAH) to commemorate World No Tobacco Day on May 31, 2021, she fully uses the various channels available nationwide to quit smoking. I called on tobacco users.
These channels that could help smokers were government clinics or private health providers.
“This habit harms not only the smoker himself, but also his family and those around him.
“Tobacco-related illnesses put an unnecessary burden on the healthcare system currently plagued by Covid-19’s pandemic,” she said.
Ronald Coe, CEO of PAH, has announced that the hospital will hold a coloring contest to prevent future generations from smoking.
“Participants can win compelling prizes worth up to RM1,500.
“All the details of the coloring contest are available on the hospital’s website at www.pah.com.my or on the Penang Adventist Hospital’s Facebook page,” he said.
The tournament will be held until the end of June.
He shared his experience with Kam Chin Hin, who quit smoking 11 years ago.
He stopped the habit in a “breathless” class at a hospital led by Dr. Edward Nathan, a PAH public health doctor.
“It wasn’t an easy journey, but I was fortunate to receive proper guidance from Dr. Nathan and support from other ex-smokers.”
Kam agreed with Dr. Norlela’s call to seek appropriate assistance from tobacco users in order to successfully stop bad habits.
Meanwhile, the Penang Consumers Association (CAP) said the growing habit of smoking and e-cigarettes among girls was a major concern.
“You can see many girls smoking in public places and on the roadside.
“This practice is so active among children, students and young women that it is doubtful that a healthy young community will be found in the future.” CAP educators
NV Subbarow states in the press statement.
He said many parents reported that their children were obsessed with tobacco and electronic tobacco products around the age of twelve.
“Research shows that more and more young people are crazy about vapors and cigarettes.
“People who used to smoke only cigarettes are now switching to steam-breathing cigarettes and e-cigarettes.
“Parents are dissatisfied with their children’s inability to quit the habit.
“When you advise children about the dangers of cigarettes and e-cigarettes, they get angry and start arguing.
“The CAP wants the government to ban steaming and e-cigarettes altogether, allowing young people to enjoy a healthier life in the future,” he said.
..
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]