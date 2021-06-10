Understanding Migraine-Lima News-Ohio News Time





June is Migraine / Headache Awareness Month. This is a good time to learn more about migraines. Migraine headaches cause intense throbbing and pulsing sensations, usually on one side of the head, often accompanied by nausea, vomiting, and extreme hypersensitivity to light and sound. Migraine headaches usually last 4 to 72 hours if left untreated. Migraine headaches may rarely occur, or they may occur several times a month. It is also very painful and can interfere with daily activities. According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, migraine headaches are three times more common in women than in men, affecting more than 10% of people worldwide. Migraine headaches begin at any age, but often first occur in adolescence. Some people have a warning symptom called an aura before or at the same time as the headache. The aura may include visual impairments such as flashes and blind spots, or other impairments such as tingling on one side of the face, tingling in the arms and legs, and difficulty speaking. Aura of migraine can occur without a headache. The term “ocular migraine” refers to two different conditions: migraine with visual impairment, which is usually not serious, and retinal migraine, which can indicate something serious and requires immediate medical attention. Point to. Often used interchangeably. Retinal migraine is a rare condition that occurs in people who have experienced other symptoms of migraine. Retinal migraine headaches are short-lived and cause repeated blindness and blindness. These seizures occur before or with a headache. Triggers for migraine include hormonal changes in women. Stress; sleep changes; certain foods, food additives, medicines. Some people with migraines appear to be sensitive to changes in the weather, such as bright sunlight, extreme heat and cold, changes in barometric pressure, and strong winds and storms. There may be a link between migraine and the intestines. Studies have shown that people with frequent headaches are more likely to develop gastrointestinal disorders. Studies have shown that people who regularly experience gastrointestinal symptoms such as reflux, diarrhea, constipation, and nausea have a higher prevalence of headaches than those who do not have gastrointestinal symptoms. Living with a migraine is a daily routine. Pharmacotherapy is an effective means of both treating and preventing migraine headaches, but drug therapy is only a small part. It is important to pay attention to physical condition management such as eating, exercising, and relieving stress. Learn how combining medication with behavioral therapy and lifestyle is the most effective way to deal with migraine headaches. Migraine headaches are three times more common in women than in men and affect more than 10% of people worldwide.

