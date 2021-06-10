The COVID-19 pandemic could cause many healthcare professionals to suffer from PTSD, the study said.





The COVID-19 pandemic was tough for everyone, but even worse for frontline healthcare professionals. A new study found that many of them may be experiencing post-traumatic stress disorder due to COVID-19. Entegris officials told KOCO 5 that there is a national survey in which 80% of caregivers across the country show signs and symptoms of PTSD. Fatigue, sleep disorders, anxiety, etc. have been experienced by many in the last year or so. Nevertheless, they are appearing every day to save lives. “The deaths and deaths that healthcare professionals have come into contact with have never been seen before,” said Keri Bayer, chief nurse executive at Entegris. June was PTSD awareness month, and Bayer said he wanted to raise awareness of what caregivers were experiencing. Bayer was not only tasked with providing patient care during the pandemic, but also had to play a family role. Limitations allow many families to come to see their loved ones. lost. “It’s that our caregivers are hand in hand with the patient at the end of life,” Bayer said. Bayer told KOCO that five things are beginning to ease. “We are working hard to provide a safe place for caregivers to have a conversation and to acknowledge what they have experienced. Tell them that it doesn’t have to be OK. “She said. “We had a listening circle. We expanded our Employee Assistance Program. We have the resources we provided for resilience and mental distress. We had a ministerial system.” Whether you are in the medical field or not, Entegris has resources available for those who are experiencing pandemic PTSD. Click here for those resources.

