Hay Fever Survival Guide





The hay fever season lasts from late February to October

Will this year be a bad year for hay fever?

It all depends on the weather. Rain usually dissipates pollen, but when dry, it blows directly into the air and easily penetrates the eyes and nose.

What we know for sure is that the pollen season is getting longer. A US study published in February found that the pollen season was extended by 30 days between 1990 and 2018.

So instead of starting in March and ending in September, it started in late February and continues until October.

Why do my symptoms sometimes get worse?

Symptoms of hay fever tend to be most severe around 11 am and 6 pm because the pollen is at nose level, says Dr. Adrian Morris, an expert at the Sally Allergy Clinic.

“At the beginning of the day, pollen starts on the ground, so at 8 am all pollen sits on the grass,” he says.

“When the sun gets warmer, the grass gets warmer, and pollen particles fall off and float in the air.

“Around 11:00 am, they are at nose level, about 5 feet off the ground. All day pollen rises very high in the air, and when cooled during the day, pollen becomes grain. Will come down to Earth again and tend to return to nose height around 6 pm.

“This is why there are two days when people are particularly vulnerable.”

Look at the weather forecast. Mild rain can relieve symptoms by flushing pollen from the air to the ground and avoiding harm.

However, during a thunderstorm, pollen particles can explode into smaller particles that can penetrate deep into the airways and exacerbate symptoms.

When the weather is still sunny after a mild rain, a pollen “bomb”, the perfect condition for a large amount of pollen to surge, is created.

Rain nourishes pollen production, warm climates cause pollen release, and the absence of wind keeps pollen floating in the air.

Even on hot, sunny days with little wind, pollen can float for a long time, which can be a problem.





The symptoms of hay fever worsen from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm

Can adults develop hay fever?

According to a recent survey by Allergy UK, nearly half of the people asked have had hay fever for the first time in the last five years.

It usually develops in childhood, but can occur suddenly in adults: “Most genetically allergic people start with eczema in early childhood and then develop hay fever in adolescence. To do”.

Most people do not get hay fever for the first time between the ages of 18 and 25 because the immune system takes time to become sensitive to pollen, says Adam Fox, an allergy consultant at Evelina London Children’s Hospital. I will explain.

Pollinosis can occur even in the 30s and 40s, but I think it is rare for people in their 60s and 70s to develop it for the first time. This is because the immune response declines with age.

Is it hay fever-or do I have a COVID?

Dr. Kariyawasam states that there are several crossovers between the symptoms of coronavirus infection and hay fever. “Both can cause flu-like symptoms. As a result, some people with hay fever feel like they just want to sleep, just like patients with a new coronavirus infection. “

However, while high temperatures are one of the definitive symptoms of coronavirus infection, hay fever does not cause fever, Dr. Morris adds.

Whereas the immune response to the virus produces fever-causing chemicals, another part of the immune system is caused by allergies, which does not include the fever-causing chemicals.

Antihistamines can take several days to be effective, so start about 3 days before the symptoms of hay fever appear. Sultan Ladji, pharmacist

Is it worse in the country?

This is another myth, says Dr. Morris. “Many people are unaware that urban areas have a higher proportion of people with hay fever than rural areas.”

Increased air pollution, especially particulate matter (fine particles) from diesel smoke, can cause this condition and exacerbate hay fever in people suffering from hay fever.

Published last year in Journal of Allergies and Clinical Immunology We have found that people living in highly polluted areas are more likely to have more serious nasal symptoms.

People who are already allergic are more likely to get worse in a polluted environment, says Sir Malcolm Green, founder of the British Lung Foundation.

“There is also evidence that people who normally do not develop allergies can turn over and become allergic due to inflammation of the mucous membranes caused by pollutants,” he added.





Dogs can also get hay fever. It is a good idea to wipe the fur and feet after a walk.

When do I need to start taking medication?

If you know you have hay fever, take action in advance, says pharmacist Sultan Ladji.

“Antihistamines can take several days to take effect, so start about 3 days before your symptoms are expected to begin.

“For the time being, you can use corticosteroid nasal drops such as mometasone furoate. [brand name Nasonex] Or fluticasone propionate [Flonase]Disable some of the over-the-counter symptoms until the antihistamine begins to function properly. “

These reduce local inflammation and are different from decongestants. Decongestants can help relieve suffocation, but they can cause “rebound rhinitis” and should be discontinued after 3 days.

“If you continue to take these medicines, you will become more tolerant, the medicines will not work, and your symptoms will return, but they will be worse than before.”

Creams containing antihistamines help reduce urticaria (skin rash) caused by hay fever.

Eye drops containing sodium cromoglycate (such as Optrex) can be used up to 4 times daily to reduce the release of histamine to relieve red and itchy eyes.

Why do antihistamines make me sleepy?

Antihistamines bind to histamine receptors and are released as part of an allergic reaction, blocking the chemical histamine that causes itching and sneezing of the eyes.

Drugs such as chlorphenamine enter the brain and affect sleep and wakefulness, which can cause drowsiness, says Sultan Ladji.

“New antihistamines such as cetirizine, loratadine, and fexofenadine do not invade the brain and do not cause drowsiness, but they can be slightly less effective.”





Wearing a face mask and wraparound sunglasses can minimize the symptoms of hay fever

Should I put Vaseline around my nostrils?

Sultan Ladji suggests applying petrolatum around the nose and ignoring the general advice of “catching” pollen before it gets into the nose. Get confusing. “

But there are benefits, says Dr. Morris. “People with hay fever always sneeze, which can make their nose very itchy and frustrating. Rubbing a layer of petrolatum can prevent this.”

More convenient are face masks and wraparound sunglasses. “Usual [surgery-style] The blue mask acts as a barrier, reducing the amount of pollen that enters the nose and mouth, but the pollen particles are so small that they are not perfect, “says Sultan Ladji.

Do I grow up with hay fever?

Yes, you can–symptoms usually begin to improve after age 40, says Dr. Kariyawasam.

This is because immune cells called B lymphocytes mistake pollen proteins as a threat and react to them to produce antibodies, which causes symptoms.

These antibodies (known as IgE) bind to mast cells and cause the release of histamine. This histamine attempts to remove the threat from the body, causing symptoms such as sneezing and watering.

“But as we get older, IgE production decreases,” says Dr. Kariyawasam. “I always say that 40 is a turning point, but most people get a lot better after 60.”

Your pet can also get hay fever

“Dog and cats, like their owners, can suffer from hay fever when exposed to grass and tree pollen,” said Daniela Dos, a senior vice president of the British Veterinary Association and a small animal veterinarian in Buckinghamshire. Santos says.

“Symptoms tend to be different. The main symptom is itchy skin. Dogs with hay fever are also prone to ear infections.”

To help you and your pet, the animal charity Blue Cloth wipes dog fur, skin and feet with a damp cloth to remove pollen, wash bedding regularly and mow the lawn well after a walk. It is recommended to keep it. Short grasses reduce pollen release.





Studies have shown that eating locally grown honey during the hay fever season may alleviate symptoms.

How Diet Helps Symptomatology …

There are some preliminary studies suggesting that probiotics (living “friendly” bacteria) may help alleviate the symptoms of hay fever.

“The way our immune system reacts to the outside world is greatly influenced by the microbiome, a bacterium that colonizes the intestines,” said Professor Adam Fox.

“That is, if you have a” healthy “microbiome, you distort your immune system into a better response and less allergic reaction, but if you have an” unhealthy “microbiota, you distort it in the opposite direction. There is a possibility.

“But that’s an early stage, and there are no clinically appropriate randomized trials to show that probiotics may help.”

However, some diets may help. Dietitian Carrie Laxton said, “To calm the immune response, eat a lot of anti-inflammatory omega 3 fats.

“Good sauces are salmon, trout, mackerel and shrimp.

“Studies suggest that eating local honey daily during the hay fever season may alleviate symptoms.”

