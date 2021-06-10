Merrill gets ICMR consent at COVID-19 self-test, CoviFind









Meril announces CoviFind, a self-use rapid antigen test for COVID-19. It has been approved by the Indian Medical Research Council (ICMR). The company’s statement said, “This indigenous R & D test can reliably detect the SARS-CoV-2 virus in infected individuals, so it has been identified as symptomatic and as specified in recent ICMR guidelines. It can be used to test direct contact with the coronavirus. Merrill’s rapid household antigenic test is increased to increase access to the COVID-19 test and at the same time reduce the spread of Covid-19. It also helps countries meet the demand for frequent screening. Providing high-quality, rapid antigen testing provides access to screening in previously inaccessible or poorly equipped areas. Will also be possible. “ In addition, “The CoviFind test for self-testing at home is very effective in detecting infections in people with moderate to high viral load, especially those who are likely to infect others with the disease. Rapid detection of cases is important to ensure isolation, direct contact tracking, and treatment as needed. Also, the tests provide rapid results and accurate results in just 15 minutes. In addition, the test does not have specific storage or refrigeration requirements, which improves ease and convenience of distribution. “ The test is priced at £ 250 and is offered as a pack with additional purchase options including 3, 5, and 25 test packs. Each test kit contains test materials such as a test device, a sterile nasal swab, and a prefilled buffer tube with a cap. No additional instruments are needed. The kit also includes an Instructions for Use (IFU) leaflet, which provides detailed step-by-step instructions for administering, handling, and disposing of the test, and includes a disposable bag. After the test use, insert the nasal swab into the included lysis buffer tube. This inactivates SARS-CoV-2 and other viruses. Tubes and other test materials should be placed in the included disposable bag, which provides a high level of biocontainment for safe disposal. Nasal swabs offer less invasive testing options, reducing discomfort and improving test compliance while enabling quick and convenient sampling. Compared to alternative nasopharyngeal swabs, which adults need to insert 8-10 cm into the nasopharynx, nasal swabs only need to be inserted 2-4 cm (cm) into the patient’s nose. Self-use testing is used with the company’s official home testing mobile application, the Covi Find App. Once the product is on the market, you can download it from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. The user-friendly app collects credentials and patient details, reviews symptoms, and provides guided or rapid test management options. Guided testing provides a step-by-step video breakdown of the process. This test will be available within two weeks through retail pharmacies, e-pharmacy, and e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart. Merrill is trying to speed up the process. Merrill also operates a dedicated website for direct ordering of test kits by individuals and institutions. Special 25 test kit options are available for institutions, businesses, schools, and other large orders. Sanjeve Bat, Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy at Merrill, describes the company’s efforts to expand inspection solutions in India: , Treatment and contact tracking. This will limit the spread of the infection and contribute to the country’s ongoing efforts to quell the second wave of pandemics. We are committed to mass production of proprietary self-use tests to support our testing needs in India. “

