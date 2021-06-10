Threat of “misinformation” to delayed GP data sharing schemes

Members of the medical and social research community voiced in support of: NHS Digital’s GP Data for Planning and Research (GPDPR) Program After the government confirms the rollout Pause for two months Due to privacy concerns and concerns about inadequate explanations to patients and doctors.
A 120-individual-backed statement from universities, research charities, and other institutions states that reliable use of patient data will enable better care, better treatment, and better results. Expressed concern that was portrayed as “data theft.”
NHS Digital was planning to start collecting data from GP medical records from July 1st, Postponed until September 1st Announced Tuesday by Health Minister Jo Churchill after lobbying by. Royal College of General Practical Medicine And that British Medical Association..
Both groups argued in favor of a detailed public information campaign to give patients the opportunity to decide whether to participate or opt out.
so statement On Tuesday, NHS Digital promised to “strengthen the plan” in consultation with patients, doctors, health charities and others.
NHS Digital CEO Simon Bolton said: “We have a responsibility to protect the data we hold very seriously,” he added.
“Small vocal minority”
Professor Cathie Sudlow, director of the BHF Data Science Center, said in a briefing hosted by the Science Media Center, “Behind the false information cycle about this newly improved primary care data collection, a small but loud minority. There are sectarian activists. “
“It is very important to make it clear that NHS Digital will only provide access to data to approved organizations to support medical planning and research for the benefit of the public,” she said. Stated.
The joint statement states that by collecting data, NHS will identify and protect millions of people at high risk for COVID-19, provide and monitor the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine program, and save lives. He said he was able to identify a cure. COVID-19 including Dexamethasone..
He said the inclusion of GP data would provide information for a wide range of studies, including mental illness, cancer, heart disease and diabetes.
‘Misinformation’
Professor Sir Rory Collins, Principal Investigator and Chief Executive Officer of the UK Biobank project, warned that GPDPR could be “derailed by false alarms.” The current data collection system meant that GP’s clinical data was already held by private companies “without all the checks and independent monitoring that exists on NHS Digital,” he said.
“We read about the GP that data shouldn’t leave the clinic,” he added. “Sorry, it went away from convention many years ago. It is held by a supplier of commercial systems.”
Experts agreed that the delay in implementing GPDPR would be an opportunity to gain confidence in this scheme. “It’s not enough to show that NHS Digital is a trusted administrator of GP data in the country,” said Dr. Natalie Banner, who leads the understanding of patient data, in existing information campaigns.
“It must be remembered that this is data collected in the context of a secret relationship between the patient and the clinician,” she said. “All security and pseudonyms that may have been implemented.” Because of the measures, people are still interested in how it is used and they feel it very deeply. “
Medical and social researchers said it was “essential to prove credibility.”