Safe and effective COVID-19 monoclonal antibody therapy for transplant patients





According to a recently published study at the Mayo Clinic, treating patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 transplants with monoclonal antibodies is safe and helps prevent serious illness. Open Forum Infectious DiseasesThese results are especially important because transplant patients infected with COVID-19 are at increased risk of illness and death. “Monclonal antibody therapy Transplant Because they are unlikely to develop their own immunity.Provide these antibody It will help you recover from COVID-19, “said Dr. Raymund Razonable, an infectious disease expert at the Mayo Clinic and lead author of the study. First 73 Retrospective study focusing on solid organs Transplant patient From November 19th to January 23rd, 2020, I received a monoclonal antibody infusion at the Mayo Clinic for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19. Eleven patients visited the emergency department and nine were hospitalized.Most importantly, no patient is needed Mechanical ventilationExperienced death or organ rejection. “I expected monoclonal antibody therapy to be beneficial to patients, but the results were a pleasant surprise. Only one patient needed treatment in the ICU for non-COVID-19 indications. Yes, and most importantly, there were no fatalities, “says Resonable. Monoclonal antibodies prevent the virus that causes COVID-19 from adhering to human cells and block the spread of the infection. In the fall of 2020, the Food and Drug Administration approved the emergency use of gamlanivimab and casilibimab-imdebimab for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in patients at high risk of aggravation. However, due to limited clinical data, the safety and efficacy of these treatments for transplant patients remained unclear, and many medical institutions were initially hesitant to set up fluid centers, Dr. Razonable said. Stated. Research results emphasize an important role Monoclonal antibody Participate in the treatment of patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 transplants. Recent studies have shown that the COVID-19 vaccine is not very effective in transplant patients, so it is important to know the best way to treat these patients. “It is important that these patients receive monoclonal antibody treatment early,” says Dr. Razonable. “Our data show good results when patients are injected early. The lead author of this study is Dr. Zachary Yetmar of the Mayo Clinic. Other co-authors are Elena Beam, MD. Jack Oholo, MD; Ravindra Ganesh, MBBS, MD; Dennis Beer, MD; Lisa Bramble, MD; and Teresa Sevilla, MD? Mayo Clinic. COVID-19 monoclonal antibody reduces the risk of hospitalization and death Quote: Monoclonal antibody therapy against COVID-19 is safe and effective for transplant patients (10 June 2021), 10 June 2021 https://medicalxpress.com/news/2021-06-monoclonal-antibody Obtained from -therapy-covid-safe.html This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except for private research or fair trade for research purposes. The content is provided for informational purposes only.

