Sun Safety Tips and Tips | Magazine Website

Summer is approaching and preparations are underway for seasons such as the outdoors, sports and barbecues.
Now is the time to start thinking about protecting the skin of you and your family from the increase in UV rays (sunlight). Here are some tips and tricks to prevent summer sunburn.
First, let’s take a look at what is at home. Many of us have obsolete personal care products, especially sunscreens, in our cabinets. Look at the label to make sure it hasn’t expired. Chemical-based sunscreens begin to lose their effectiveness, especially if left in a hot car for days at a time. To ensure the best protection, it is worth buying a new sunscreen every year.
Chemical Sunscreens and Physical Blocking Sunscreens: Yes, there are differences. Physically blocking sunscreens such as zinc and titanium reflect the sun’s rays and are commonly referred to as mineral sunscreens. Alternatively, there are chemical sunscreens that absorb light and convert it into heat on the skin.
Both provide excellent protection and the bottle label should display a sunscreen factor (SPF) rating. This is typically in the range 15-100. The higher the SPF, the higher the concentration and the better the protection.
SPF 50 or higher is generally recommended as it tends to be more tolerant than SPF 30 for underwater activity and sweating. All chemical sunscreens need to be first attached to the skin and should be applied 30 minutes before sun exposure. For best protection, reapply all sunscreen every 2 hours.
Speaking of application, apply sunscreen diligently. Studies show that most people don’t apply too much sunscreen. Experts generally recommend using a teaspoon rule for applying sunscreen.
This means using a teaspoon of sunscreen on each part of your right arm, left arm, face, and neck. Use 2 teaspoons for each part of the body: front and back of the torso (together), right and left feet.
For spray sunscreens, I usually recommend spraying each part of the body once to dry and then repeating it a total of three times. Do not spray directly on the face. Also, apply in a well-ventilated area to avoid inhalation.
When using chemical sunscreen, consider what you are doing that day. Chemical sunscreens should be avoided in the ocean as they can damage coral reefs for environmental reasons. In particular, octinoxate and oxybenzone should be avoided. When you’re on the beach, consider using a mineral sunscreen that contains zinc and titanium instead.
It is also important to use mineral sunscreens, including zinc or titanium, and avoid chemical sunscreens for children under the age of eight. Studies have identified risks associated with hormonal changes and chemical sunscreens. The jury is out of the question about the long-term safety of chemicals and it is too early to determine the risk-benefit ratio for these products. If you prefer a more natural approach to sunscreen, it’s best to use zinc and titanium-based options.
Second, sun protection clothing is essential when spending a lot of time outdoors. Tight woven clothing, wide-brimmed hats (4 inches and above), long sleeves, long trousers, and covering shoes are easy to implement. To avoid sunburn, it is helpful to choose a shaded area for your activity and avoid peak exposure hours (10 am-4pm).
Beef tongue myth
I often hear that patients go to the tan booth and dye their skin brown. The fact that tanned skin is damaged cannot be overemphasized. Sunscreen provides only about 3-5 SPF protection. This is not an effective alternative to the sunscreen strategies mentioned above.
In addition to damaging, UV exposure in a tan booth is stronger than natural UV sun exposure, causing serious damage to collagen and causing wrinkles and discoloration. If you need a tan look Skip the tanning bed and check out self-tanning products and spray tanning parlors.
Sunscreens have the advantage of preventing skin cancer and premature aging of the skin, but they also carry health risks that may go unnoticed. Vitamin D deficiency is more common in individuals who adhere to sunscreen recommendations because vitamin D is synthesized by a process that occurs when the skin is exposed to the sun.
The best way to reduce this risk is to sunbathe unprotected for at least 15 minutes several times a week. Also, daily intake of 200 IU by age 50, 400 IU by age 60, and 600 IU by age 70 and older reduces the risk of deficiency 1.
Exposure to the sun is necessary for our health and well-being, but it also comes with risks. Taking the appropriate precautions listed above can reduce the risk of skin cancer and aging. May you all have a healthy and happy summer in the sun.
1. Robinson JK. Sun safety. Jama Dermator. 2018; 154 (3): 380. doi: 10.1001 / jamadermatol.2017.5256