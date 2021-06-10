People with a meatless diet are less likely to get infected with Covid-19: Study

The following is a summary of some of the latest scientific research on the new coronavirus and efforts to find cures and vaccines for the virus-induced disease Covid-19.

Covid-19 severity is associated with diet

People on a meatless diet were less likely to be infected with moderate to severe Covid-19. A study of 2,884 health care providers who cared for Covid-19 patients found plants. The base diet was found to reduce the risk of serious illness by 73%. Combining people with a plant-based diet with people who don’t eat meat but eat fish, researchers found a 59% lower chance of serious illness. It was not possible to prove that the diet was protected from serious Covid-19, and the diet did not appear to reduce the risk of infection. However, plant-based diets are rich in nutrients, vitamins, and minerals that are important for a healthy immune system, and fish provide anti-inflammatory vitamin D and omega 3 fatty acids. Healthy diets are a problem during pandemics, according to two presentations this week at the Nutrition Society’s Virtual Conference. Consumption of health foods such as vegetables and whole grains decreased, according to researchers comparing the diets of more than 2,000 Americans before and during the pandemic. Another study found that 3,916 people in June 2020. Researchers who collected dietary data for US adults found that many people increased their consumption of unhealthy snacks, desserts, and sugared drinks during a pandemic. Dr. Sohyun Park of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, co-author of the latter study, said:

Scotland’s AstraZeneca vaccine has no serious problems

A study of the side effects of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine in Scotland found only an association with almost harmless bleeding conditions, a potentially fatal brain known as CVST that caused concern and led to a pause in Europe. No association with typical venous thrombosis was found. In its use. Researchers who followed 5.4 million people in Scotland found about one additional case of idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP) per 100,000 after the first injection of AstraZeneca. ITP is a treatable disease with low platelet counts, and there were no deaths in 1.7 million vaccinated patients in this study. The authors reported on Wednesday in Nature Medicine. Due to the rarity of CVST, Scottish studies may have been too small to draw conclusions, the University of Edinburgh co-author Aziz Sheikh told a media briefing: “The overall message is these results. It’s just a rarity, “said Sheikh. “This is encouraging data.”

Aspirin does not help hospitalization COVID-19 patients

In a study of nearly 15,000 patients admitted to Covid-19, aspirin did not improve survival and reduce the severity of the disease. Researchers hoped that aspirin could help reduce blood clots in other illnesses, which could help patients with Covid-19 who are at increased risk of coagulation problems. Patients randomly assigned to receive 150 mg of aspirin once daily had fewer blood clots, but did not have a lower risk of getting sick and needed a ventilator or 28 The survival rate after days has increased. There was also a high risk of major bleeding complications, which is not uncommon with aspirin therapy. Researchers reported in medRxiv on Tuesday prior to peer review, but “this does not seem to be sufficient to justify widespread use in patients admitted with Covid-19,” the report said. Peter Horby of Oxford University, co-principal investigator of the study, said:

Covid-19 control policy required even in warm climates

In the absence of lockdown and social distance, new studies show that weather and congestion have the greatest impact on the spread of Covid-19. However, populations tend to be less infected with the virus as temperatures rise. Summer weather “is unlikely to be a substitute for mitigation measures,” because density is more important than temperature, according to a report released Wednesday by Imperial College London at PNAS. Due to the high population density, movement restrictions should not be expected to be relaxed in warmer regions. For example, Florida’s population is more dense than Minnesota, “co-author Will Pierce said. Stated in a statement. His team reported that lockdowns have a stronger impact than temperature and population density. “People are not vaccinated because changes in temperature have a much smaller impact on transmission than policy interventions. While the situation continues, the government must not stop policies such as blockades and social distance strategies, “co-author Dr. Tom Smith said. The study also suggests that “in the absence of policy interventions or behavioral changes, lower temperatures in autumn and winter may make the virus more likely to spread.”

