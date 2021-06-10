Studies: COVID-19 survivors can safely lower vaccine priorities in the event of a supply shortage.





Staten Island, NY — New studies suggest that people previously infected with the coronavirus (COVID-19) are likely to have effective nature maintenance against future infections. research, Published as a preprint on medRxiv, Conducted by the Cleveland Clinic. The findings suggest that “subjects previously infected with SARS-CoV-2 are less likely to be re-infected with COVID-19, whether or not they are vaccinated.” The survey included 52,238 employees of the Cleveland Clinic Health System, including 2,579 unvaccinated, previously infected individuals and 49,659 previously uninfected individuals. .. During the study period, 1,359 of the previously infected 2,579 remained unvaccinated, compared with 22,777 of 49,659. There were few new infections among previously infected, unvaccinated individuals, previously infected, vaccinated individuals, and previously infected, unvaccinated individuals. By comparison, there was a steady increase in new cases of previously uninfected individuals who remained unvaccinated. “People who have been infected with SARS-CoV-2 are less likely to benefit from the COVID-19 vaccine and can safely prioritize the vaccine over those who have never been infected before,” the study said. “It is reasonable to expect that the immunity acquired by natural infections will provide effective protection against future infections of SARS-CoV-2.” Recent studies have shown that the immune system provides long-term protection from coronavirus after a mild infection, but questions remain about the level of protection held by individuals who experience asymptomatic or more severe reactions. I will. Previously reported Advance / SILive.com. Scientists who participated in the latest research still recommend that anyone who can be vaccinated should be vaccinated. “I don’t know how long the immune system will protect itself from reinfection or variants.” The researchers told FOX 8. “We continue to recommend that qualified people receive the vaccine. This study was conducted within a population of health care workers younger and healthier than the general population. Previously tested for COVID-19. Even if you get a positive reaction in, you can safely receive the COVID-19 vaccine. “ “This data could guide vaccination efforts in areas where vaccine supply is in short supply or in areas where vaccine supply is limited,” scientists said.

