“Very rare”: Australia records a second death “probably associated” with a thrombus in the AstraZeneca vaccine.health





A 52-year-old woman in NSW AstraZeneca The vaccine is “probably” Australia’s second death from the rare and severe blood clotting syndrome associated with the Covid vaccine, Australian drug regulators said. The Treatment Products Administration said Thursday that the woman had a severe syndrome of “thrombus in the brain known as cerebral vein sinus thrombosis.” “We would like to extend our deepest condolences to her family.” Regulators said in a statement.. It is the second death in Australia associated with a rare condition known as thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS). This condition is unique to people who have received the AstraZeneca vaccine and occurs when the platelet count is low and blood clots are present.Is A 48-year-old woman killed her first in Australia in April.. Since then, Australian physicians have learned more from cases around the world, allowing them to quickly identify potential cases of TTS. Dr. Indu Singh, an associate professor of hematology at Griffith University, has successfully treated most cases, further reducing the already low mortality rate from the syndrome. Said. “The cure for it is well-established and does not necessarily kill the patient,” Singh said. “We know what to look for. As long as we know about it, we are aware of it, it is treatable, and treatment is progressing.” There are 48 TTS reports in Australia, of which 35 are confirmed and 13 are likely. Thirty-one of them have been discharged and are recovering, and some continue to receive outpatient treatment. Fifteen patients remain in the hospital, one of whom remains severely ill in the intensive care unit. Two people died in the hospital in this condition. Australia’s chief medical officer, Professor Paul Kelly, said the death announced Thursday was “extremely disappointing.” “I point out that this is just the second death. Currently, the vaccine is given in 3.6 million doses across Australia,” he said. “It’s still very rare to have such a serious blood clot, but as we’ve seen in this case, it can be a dire situation. The family and all friends of this particular person. , Condolences to my colleagues. “ Vaccinated individuals should seek medical attention immediately if any of the following symptoms occur after vaccination: severe or persistent headache or blurred vision, shortness of breath, chest pain, swollen or persistent lower limbs Spots beyond the location of sexual abdominal pain, abnormal skin bruise or pinpoint round vaccination. The most common period of TTS symptoms is 4 to 30 days after vaccination. “The benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine continue to outweigh the risks due to the ongoing risk of new coronavirus infections in Australia and the potential for serious long-term or fatal consequences of the infection,” TGA said Thursday. Said to.

