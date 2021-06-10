Health
COVID-19: Quebec can expedite the appointment of a second dose with more Modana vaccines.
After Ottawa announced on Wednesday that it would receive 7 million doses of vaccine this month, Quebec will be able to accelerate its second vaccination schedule, said Christian Dubé, health minister.
“Thanks to this announcement, we can expedite the second dose for those who received Moderna,” Duvet tweeted, and Quebec still details the delivery from the federal government. He added that he was waiting.
Last week, Quebec said it could rebook the vaccine after shortening the interval between the first and second doses of the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines.
However, on Monday, Duvet said that due to limited supply of Modana and Oxford AstraZeneca vaccines, only Pfizer-vaccinated people could change their appointments.
read more: In Quebec, 178 new COVID-19 cases were reported, with an additional 8 deaths reported as hospitalizations declined.
On Wednesday morning, the Ministry of Health said Quebec expects to receive 21,700 Moderna doses this week. Following a federal announcement, the company will receive an additional 1.5 million Moderna vaccines this month. He said he wanted.
Once the delivery date and the specific quantity sent to Quebec are confirmed, people will be able to reschedule a second dose of Moderna, spokeswoman Marie-Hélène Emond wrote in an email. T.
A second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine is available at walk-in vaccination facilities and with reservations in parts of the state, she said.
Topic story
In Montreal, walk-in clinics administer the Pfizer vaccine for the first and second doses, said Annie Dufour, a spokeswoman for the South Central Montreal Health Commission. She added that Moderna vaccines have been offered at several walk-in sites in the past and may be offered again at those sites as supply increases.
According to the Quebec Institute for Public Health, 66.9% of residents and 76.5% of residents over the age of 12 have been vaccinated with at least one COVID-19 vaccine. Approximately 9.4% of residents are properly vaccinated. I have been vaccinated twice or have had this illness and have been vaccinated once.
COVID-19: Lego says the entire Quebec state will move to the Yellow Zone on Monday
Meanwhile, Quebec reported 178 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, and health officials reported less than 200 new infections for the fourth consecutive day, including one within the last 24 hours. Reported 8 more deaths from the new coronavirus.
According to the Ministry of Health, hospitalizations decreased by 6 from the previous day to 257, and the number of intensive care patients remained at 60.
Health officials said 74,208 doses of the vaccine had been given on Tuesday, adding that 20,137 COVID-19 tests were completed that day. The positive rate was 0.8%, with the Quebec test positive rate below 1%. It’s been since August last year, Duvet said.
Montreal reported 61 new cases on Wednesday, with the Chaudière-Appalaches region south of Quebec City recording 21 new cases.
According to the state’s Institute of Public Health, the Chodiere Appalachia region has the highest number of infected per capita, with 50.2 per 100,000 infected. In Quebec, there are 26.5 active COVID-19 cases per 100,000.
