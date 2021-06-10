AstraZeneca vaccine may have a lower risk of thrombocytopenia: study

According to a national study conducted in the United Kingdom, the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, known in India as Covishield, may have a very low risk of developing a blood disorder characterized by low platelet counts.

The increased risk of this condition, known as idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), is 11 per million doses, similar to the numbers seen with the influenza, measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccines. It is estimated that there is.

Low platelet counts are blood cells that help prevent bleeding when blood vessels are damaged, and may be asymptomatic or may increase the risk of bleeding and, in some cases, coagulation.

A team led by researchers at the University of Edinburgh in the United Kingdom tends to be older at risk for ITP, with a median age of 69 and at least one chronic health problem such as coronary artery disease. Said to have. Heart disease, diabetes or chronic kidney disease.

Researchers are unable to establish a definitive association between other forms of coagulation (including a rare form called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis or CVST) due to the very small number of vaccinated cases included in the study. was.

A study of 5.4 million people in Scotland, of which 2.5 million were first vaccinated, the first analysis of post-vaccination ITP, coagulation and bleeding events across the country.

The authors of this study, published Wednesday in Nature Medicine, found that the increased likelihood of developing ITP after vaccination remains less than the risk of developing ITP for Covid-19. Emphasized that.

They said rare risks should not impede the deployment of vaccine programs.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine did not find the same risk of ITP. Other vaccines are not included in the study.

Researchers analyzed the dataset as part of the EAVE II project, which uses anonymized linked patient data to track pandemics and vaccine deployments in real time.

They examined data up to April 14, 2021 for Scottish people who were first vaccinated with either vaccine.

By this date, more than 1.7 million people had been vaccinated with Oxford AstraZeneca jabs and about 800,000 had been vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Experts recommend that recipients of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine should be aware that the risk of ITP is slightly increased, but Covid-19 has a potential risk of developing these diseases. It also emphasizes that it is much higher.

The UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has previously reported a combination of low platelet count and thrombosis after vaccination with the AstraZeneca vaccine, which occurs at a rate of approximately 13 per million initial doses. It is estimated that.

Researchers, including researchers at the University of Strathclyde, the University of Aberdeen, the University of Glasgow, the University of Oxford, Swansea University, and the University of St Andrews, date back to September 2019 to investigate previous issues with ITP, coagulation or bleeding disorders. I also checked my health record.

The data were then compared to patients who had not yet been vaccinated to determine if coagulation events occurred outside the range of coagulation events expected before the pandemic.

The analysis showed that patients vaccinated with AstraZeneca may have a slight increase in ITP and an increased risk of arterial coagulation and bleeding events 2 weeks after vaccination.