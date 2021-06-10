Reduce dengue fever by 77% with mosquitoes armed with breakthrough bacteria





Scientists have found a 77% reduction in cases of dengue in a groundbreaking study in Yogyakarta, Indonesia. They used wolA mosquito infected with Bakia that has reduced its ability to spread dengue fever.Team at World Mosquito Program He said this could be a solution to the prevailing dengue fever around the world. (Photo: Getty Images)

Zhang Tokyo, a PhD student and researcher in China, is ready to be released to a laboratory in the mass production facility of the Tropical Disease Vector Control Joint Center at Zhongshan University and the University of Michigan on June 20, 2016. An adult male mosquito container is on display. , Located in Guangzhou, China. Considered the world’s largest mosquito factory, the institute raises millions of male mosquitoes for research and could be the key to competition to prevent the spread of the Zika virus. .. Laboratory mosquitoes are infected with a strain of Wolbachia pipientis, a common bacterium that has been shown to inhibit related viruses such as Zika and dengue. Dramatic increase in dengue patients Over the last 50 years, the global incidence of dengue has risen dramatically, with an estimated 100-400 million cases each year. World Health Organization report. It is estimated that about 50% of the world’s population is at risk of dengue fever. Dr. Davidosn H. Hamer, a professor of global health at Boston University School of Public Health, states that the incidence of dengue has doubled since 1990. UrbanizationEnvironmental conditions suitable for population growth, and mosquito breeding are the most prominent examples of an increasing number of cases of dengue fever worldwide. Helio report. Management measures Aedes aegypti Mosquitoes, the vector of dengue fever, have been considered by scientists. There is one approved dengue vaccine that protects against all four serotypes of dengue, but its widespread use is recommended. Please also read: Science reveals why mosquitoes love human blood Wolbachia-infected mosquitoes may help eradicate dengue One of the researchers, Dr. Katie Anders, described an attempt to use Wolbachia-infected mosquitoes in Indonesia as a “naturally miraculous” solution. Wolbachia Is a virus-fighting bacterium approved by the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in 2017. Other interventions, such as genetically modified mosquitoes, are also used to combat dengue fever and other illnesses caused by mosquitoes. by BBC news, Wolbachia does not harm mosquitoes, but is stored only in the same part of the mosquito’s body where the dengue virus is carried. It competes for resources and prevents the replication of dengue virus, making it less susceptible to mosquito bites. In addition, Wolbachia bacteria can manipulate and alter the fertility of the host. This means that mosquitoes need to be maintained for extended periods of time in order to settle and maintain their ability to defend against dengue fever. The study used approximately 5 million eggs of Wolbachia-infected mosquitoes. These eggs were placed in a bucket of water in the city of Yogyakarta for two weeks. It took about nine months to increase the number of mosquitoes infected with Wolbachia. the study, “Effectiveness of Wolbachia-infected mosquito deployment for control of dengue feverThe New England Journal of Medicine reported that when Wolbachia-infected mosquitoes were released, cases of dengue fever decreased by 77% and those in need of hospital treatment decreased by 86%. Was shown. “It’s very exciting. It’s better than we expected,” said Dr. Anders. BBC..

