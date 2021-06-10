



India’s central government improperly prioritized people for covid-19 vaccination Experts warn that current approaches are causing a large number of avoidable deaths Doctors and researchers claim at today’s BMJ that the Indian government has inappropriately prioritized people for vaccination against the new coronavirus infection. Peter Lloyd-Sherlock et al., The government’s current approach to vaccination focuses on the younger age group, but “has a large number of avoidable deaths and is very unfair. Warns. From May 3 to June 5, 2021, more initial doses to people under the age of 45 than those over the age of 60, even though at least 77 million people over the age of 60 have not been vaccinated. Was done. Therefore, they are calling on governments to take a more targeted approach and redistribute available doses to older people, especially in more areas. Underprivileged area.. They explain that in January 2021, the Indian vaccination program began with health professionals and “frontline workers.” It was expanded to people aged 60 and over and those aged 45 and over with comorbidity in March, and to all people aged 45 and over in April. From May 1st, vaccination coverage was extended to everyone over the age of 18, but those under the age of 45 had to pay. Earlier this week, the government announced that people aged 18-45 would also be free of vaccination.The authors say they are likely to increase the focus of vaccination on people in this age group rather than over 45. Suggests. In fact, they say access to the covid-19 vaccine is largely determined by Socioeconomic status, Very low coverage Rural And among the underprivileged Urban population.. As a result, Indians of all ages are increasingly relying on personal shopping, which is out of reach, especially for the elderly, due to the country’s minimum pension system. He added that no special measures were taken to make the vaccine available to adults with movement disorders, and older people tend to be unfamiliar with the vaccine. Digital technology Required to make a reservation. They note that some Indian states are currently reallocating available doses to older people. National government The same should be done until all elderly people in India receive at least one dose. “The current approach to vaccines is very unfair, causing a large number of avoidable deaths. Age group And in them, “they conclude. Greece: All adults will be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine by July. For more information:

