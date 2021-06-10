Cumberland County has something to do to achieve herd immunity to COVID-19.





In Cumberland County, there is still a long way to go before COVID-19 herd immunity is achieved, the county health director said. Health Director Jennifer Green said the Ministry of Health wants at least two-thirds of the county to be fully vaccinated. “Even if you’re not vaccinated, you still need to wear a mask,” she said. The county follows the leadership of President Joe Biden, who wants at least two-thirds of the U.S. population to be fully vaccinated, and North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, who wants the state to reach the same level. is. Mr Green said that 26.3% of the county residents were vaccinated with at least one COVID-19 vaccine and 23.4% were fully vaccinated. These percentages were Fort Bragg or retired. She said it did not include the vaccine provided by the Ministry of Military Affairs. Subscriber only: COVID-19 has upset the most important years of their basketball life.These 2021 new hires have found a way to get it back Two groups, ages 18-24 and 12-17, have the highest proportion of unvaccinated residents, Green said. “There’s a few things to do here in Cumberland,” she said. “We hope that numbers will increase dramatically. Demand for vaccines has fallen sharply.” About 75% of the population needs to be vaccinated for herd immunity to be achieved, Green said. “When was the last outbreak of polio in this country? It’s less frequent because most people have reached vaccination levels,” she said. “We have polio. I have never achieved herd immunity against influenza as in the case of. “ Higher vaccination rates mean fewer cases, Green said. “We know that vaccination is the best step needed to reduce the number of COVID-19 cases in our community,” she said. “Wearing a mask is still important.” Vaccination news: Fayetteville firefighters are trained to administer the COVID-19 vaccine. There are more than 30 different COVID-19 vaccine clinics in the county, offering three different FDA-approved vaccine options, Green said. For a list of county-run vaccine clinics, please visit: www.co.cumberland.nc.us/departments/public-health-group/public-health/covid-19-vaccine.. Health and education writers Ariana-Jasmine Castrellon can be reached at [email protected] or 910-486-3561. Subscribe to The Fayetteville Observer to support local journalism.At the top of this article[サブスクライブ]Click the link.

