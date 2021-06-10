Studies show that introducing bacteria into mosquitoes reduces cases of dengue fever by 77%

Dengue fever In the area introduced by scientists, cases were reduced by 77%. mosquito Specific infection Bacteria In trial.

Hospitalization for dengue, which causes joint pain, high temperatures, and severe headaches, has also dropped dramatically in some areas. Indonesia According to the survey results, the place where mosquitoes infected with Wolbachia were released.

Researchers said the trial was a “great success” and showed how the bacterium could be an “exciting breakthrough.”

“We believe there is a future in which residents of Indonesian cities can live without dengue infection,” said co-principal professor Adi Utarini of Gadjah Mada University.

Wolbachia is a naturally occurring bacterium in 60% of insect species and is also safe for humans, according to the World Mosquito Programme, which was involved in the latest research.

Aedes aegypti According to nonprofits, mosquitoes, the major vector of dengue fever, usually do not carry this bacterium, but other types of mosquitoes do.

In a study in Indonesia, researchers investigated whether introducing Wolbachia into a local mosquito population that carries dengue would reduce the number of infected people under the age of 45.

Researchers have found that the introduced Wolbachia strain was “effective in reducing the incidence of symptomatic dengue,” according to published findings. New England Journal of Medicine On thursday.

The study found a 77% reduction in dengue incidence in areas of Yogyakarta where mosquitoes infected with Wolakia were released.

Meanwhile, a study conducted by the World Mosquito Program at Gadjah Mada University in Indonesia and Monash University in Australia reduced the number of cases of dengue fever leading to hospitalization by 86%.

“This is a huge success for the people of Yogyakarta. Indonesia has more than 7 million dengue cases each year,” said Professor Utarini.

Professor Scott O’Neill, director of the World Mosquito Program, which has been working on Wolbachia and dengue for over 40 years, said this was “the result we have been waiting for.”

“There is evidence that our Wolbachia method is safe and sustainable and dramatically reduces the incidence of dengue,” he said.

“We are confident that this method will have a positive impact on the world if it is provided to communities at risk for these mosquito-borne diseases.”

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), some people infected with dengue fever do not release dengue fever, while others have a severe flu-like system.

In rare cases, it can lead to severe dengue fever, is at high risk of death without proper treatment, and is associated with severe bleeding and complications associated with organ damage, WHO said.

The World Mosquito Program aims to protect the global community from mosquito-borne diseases using the so-called Wolbachia method.

A non-profit initiative states that the bacterium competes with viruses such as dengue and Zika in mosquitoes, making it difficult for these viruses to replicate.

Later, mosquitoes are “much less likely” to spread these viruses to humans, the World Mosquitoes Program said.

The researcher breeds Aedes aegypti Mosquitoes that work with the local community to carry Wolbachia and release them into areas affected by mosquito-borne diseases.

WHO states that dengue has “rapidly spread” in all its regions in recent years.

Last year, as lockdown continued in Southeast Asia, Increasing cases in tropical regions where dengue is most commonExperts suggest that Aedes aegypti may have been prosperous because the community has restricted cleaning of stagnant water and debris.