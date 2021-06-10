Health
Scientists say “lockdown is the biggest mistake in history”
“Historians look back and say that this was probably the biggest public health mistake in history in terms of the extent of the damage it caused.”
A professor at Stanford University describes lockdown as “the only and greatest public health mistake” in history.
Talk about Telegraphof In a “Planet Normal” podcast, Jay Battacharya, a professor at Stanford University’s Ivy League School, said the legacy of blockades around the world would be seen as a failure when people look back on history.
A 63-year-old researcher at the National Bureau of Economic Research and director of the Standford Demographics and Health and Aging Economic Center, many scientists are obsessed with the effectiveness of lockdowns. “Failure of this strategy” despite being “obsessed” with the idea.
In Bhattacharya’s eyes, lockdown not only had “huge incidental consequences,” but “historians look back and say that this was probably the biggest public health mistake in history. Caused. Was done. “
His rationale goes beyond the obvious reality that people must be locked in and isolated from their loved ones.[e]A poor man on the planet faced some harm, and this lockdown policy sometimes caused catastrophic harm. ”These harms are“ sometimes invisible, but still real. There is, “he added.
For example According to a survey conducted by Young Minds –British Mental Health Charity for Youth:
Fall 2020
- 69% Percentage of respondents who say their mental health is poor now that they have returned to school. This is up from 58% who said they were in poor mental condition before returning to school.
- 40% Respondents said that there is no school counselor who can support students at school
- only 27% By the time the survey was completed, I had a one-on-one conversation with my teacher or another staff member and was asked about my health.
- Almost a quarter of the respondents (twenty three%) Said less mental health support at school than before the pandemic, On the other hand, only 9% agreed that they had good mental health support.
Summer 2020
- 80% Respondents agreed that the coronavirus pandemic worsened mental health. 41% It said it “much worse” their mental health. 32% In the previous survey in March. This was often associated with increased anxiety, isolation, loss of coping mechanisms, or loss of motivation.
- 87% Respondents said they felt lonely or isolated during the lockdown period 71% I was able to keep in touch with my friends.
- Of the more than 1,000 respondents (NHS, school and university counselors, private providers, charities, helplines, etc.) who accessed mental health support in the three months leading up to the crisis 31% Said that support was no longer accessible, but still needed.
- Of those who did not have access to support just before the crisis 40% They didn’t ask for help, but said they were suffering from mental health.
- 11% Respondents said their mental health improved during the crisis. 6% In the last survey. This is often because they find it beneficial to move away from normal life pressures (for example, bullying and school academic pressures).
Further data supporting his case includes the UK unemployment rate, which rose to 4.8% in March 2021 after a decade of decline. 1 in 3 black youth It is currently estimated that he is not working as follows: Survey centered on the Sewell Report It suggests that the pandemic has hit the BAME community more than others.
In addition, just by looking at varying degrees of food insecurity across the UK during the pandemic, we can see the additional impact of lockdown and subsequent unemployment on families.
Bhattacharya further stated that many patients with other serious illnesses hesitate to go to the hospital for fear of infection, whether it is known or undiagnosed. COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection)He said, “We close our eyes. [these ramifications] Because we are very afraid of viruses and are obsessed with this idea that lockdown can stop the virus. “
The professor said, “The actual lockdowns are small, relatively wealthy people who do well in remote areas. These people are protected by the rest of society. While you can protect it, you have to face the harm of the virus, whether vulnerable or not. “Bhattacharya is one of several who thought: “Concentrated defense” It was an approach.
That said, the fact remains that we were facing an unprecedented health crisis in this era. The vast majority of scientists still suggest that not only was lockdown essential, but as the data show, lockdown could have saved countless lives and even more. .. I acted first.
“We kept the borders open and the doors open against the virus, which contributed significantly to the rapid growth of the virus that followed,” said Professor Nick Davis. Stated. A week ago, we could have avoided about half or more of the death toll. “
Of course, the underlying implications of being indoors for more than a year are undoubtedly affecting us all, but the debate about what the alternatives were would be intensified. It prioritized physical health over mental health and wanted to overcome it sooner or later. Perhaps the question was how slow our actions were.
..
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]