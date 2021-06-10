Health
Advocates and experts say they need better masks needed for future protection
As states, including Ontario, strengthen their reopening plans, some experts say masks continue to be the primary protection against COVID-19, but many of us, including healthcare professionals, Note that you don’t have access to the right kind of thing.
“Something like a surgical mask or a cloth facepiece doesn’t fit the face exactly,” said Simon Smith, a former research scientist in respiratory protection and a former president of the International Association for Respiratory Protection. It was.
“While it has some effect in terms of source control, it has insufficient sealing on the face in terms of protecting the wearer, which can cause particles to move with the air sucked into the edges of the mask.”
Properly worn respiratory protective equipment provides better protection against viruses in the air, but they are rarely used, according to Smith, especially in medical environments such as hospitals.
Part of the problem, according to Smith, was that public health officials were reluctant to recognize the airborne transmission of COVID-19 until last fall.
N95 alternative
During the pandemic, the N95 mask was named after its ability to filter 95% of the particles in the air. Became a gold standard For masks in the medical field.
Although the N95 mask is compact and easy to maintain, Smith says it can be uncomfortable to wear for extended periods of time.
Alternative elastomer respirators typically include replaceable cartridges and filters. Traditionally, they have been used in environmentally dangerous construction and other workplaces.They can Cleaning, disinfection, storage, and multiple uses, Will be a more economical choice.
According to Smith, in fit tests where instruments are used to compare the concentration of particles inside and outside the respirator, masks that seal the entire face, such as elastomeric respirators, are other cloth or surgical masks. It has been shown to provide better protection than.
“Therefore, it is suitable for use in more dangerous situations,” Smith said.
A few Emergency center And The dentist is already Smith has moved to elastomeric masks, but it’s difficult to move to these more advanced masks in healthcare, Smith said.
“I think it was probably unfamiliar to accept the need and threat of this kind of equipment, so I had a little trouble getting this acceptance.”
Health Canada has approved the use of elastomeric respiratory protective equipment, stating in a statement that it hastened access to them during a pandemic, but there is a global shortage of N95 masks. Meanwhile, the federal government has chosen to stockpile commonly used products.
Pushback at work
There are some reports that access to respiratory protective equipment is blocked at work, especially in the medical field, as it is directed to be used only during activities at high risk of producing aerosols.
The Ontario Nurses Association is now Court struggle With the prefecture over the problem.
“I don’t really know anyone wearing an elastomer ventilator in a hospital,” said Jennifer McDonald, an Ottawa doctor calling for better airborne prevention in Canada. “The problem with this elastomer is that it is not well known in the medical setting.”
Acquired by the Ontario Government 100,000 elastomer masks It took place in June 2020, but union representatives say they haven’t seen them in use yet.
The Ontario Department of Health said in an email to the CBC that these masks were provided to long-term care facilities and that the ministry had distributed 22,000 so far.
“Currently, we have nearly 100,000 elastomeric respiratory stockpiles, and we plan to maintain them as part of our ongoing PPE stockpiling strategy,” the ministry said.
“If we can overcome the hurdles of their appearance and get used to seeing them, I think they will be a good choice in many situations,” McDonald said.
Lobbying
A coalition of occupational physicians, health professionals, engineers, and other professionals has also called on the federal and state governments to: Strengthen COVID-19 prevention efforts.
They are lobbying for more widespread use of masks than surgical masks, not only in hospitals, but also in other frontline spaces.
“There is no excuse not to give a real ventilator to the person who needs it. This does not include only healthcare professionals. This is an enclosed space with many people for more than a few minutes. Including those who are in, “Dorothy said. Winnipeg is an occupational health scholar and a member of the Grassroots Union.
These types of precautions have been recommended by the government At the SARS committee.
In a statement to the CBC, Health Canada said it would use the lessons learned from COVID-19 to further consider what to include in the stockpile mix of national emergency strategic stockpiles.
