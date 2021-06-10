COVID-19 plays a central role in the US Primate Center





Approximately 5,000 monkeys climb and relax in an enclosure on 500 acres of land near a small town in Louisiana, north of New Orleans. Many primates at the Tulane National Research Center, primarily rhesus monkeys, will be used for scientific research on COVID-19. Equipped with a high-level biosafety lab capable of handling biosafety substances such as anthrax, the facility is suitable for quickly pivoting to COVID-19 research in the event of a coronavirus pandemic. It was in position. Primate DNA and physiologic features provide an ideal model for comparison with humans when studying disease, said Skip Baume, deputy director and chief veterinary director at the Tulane Center. .. “Non-human primates are very important not only to understand the disease and its effects on living organisms, but also to compare treatments, treatments and vaccinations,” Baume told Reuters. .. The most commonly used primate rhesus monkeys in scientific research make up the majority of the center’s breeding colonies and the majority of the 200 adult animals used in coronavirus experiments over the past year. .. Some of the Center’s COVID-19-related studies were published in the National Academy of Sciences scientific journal in February. “Super spreader”. Primates were at the heart of the study, said Chad Roy, co-author of the study and director of the Center’s Department of Infectious Diseases and Air Biology. As a future initiative, the center is planning research on “new coronavirus infection”. This means that one in ten diagnosed patients remains ill for a long time after an acute infection. “There are many different treatments that need to be tested online, and we can use our network to compare one treatment with another.” Seven US Primates One of the class research centers. When the experiment is complete, the Tulane University Center will euthanize the monkeys for tissue collection, allowing researchers to study the effects of COVID-19 beyond the respiratory system. Cathy Guillermo, a spokeswoman for the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), said primates should not be used in experiments. “If they didn’t use it, they wouldn’t have had to be killed,” she said. “What we learn about value is that we learn from humans.” Our criteria: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

