Which group is still dying in Covid in the United States?

Covid-19 deaths have fallen 90% in the United States since peaking in January, according to preliminary data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

But when the country reopens and the restrictions are lifted, the virus continues to kill people. Hundreds of people every dayBy late May, the weekly death toll from Covid-19 was still close to 2,500.

Weekly Covid-19 fatalities 5,000 10,000 15,000 20,000 25,000 End of week

December 19, 2020 April 24, 2021 March 13, 2021 Start vaccination All adults covered by the vaccine 100 million doses Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention | Note: The last few weeks have probably been underestimated. The data for the week from December 5, 2020 to May 22, 2021 is current as of June 9.

More than half of the U.S. population Have received at least one dose According to experts, it is the remaining unvaccinated population that is affected by the Covid-19 vaccine and is causing prolonged death, experts say.

After the emergency use of the first vaccine was approved in December, the older population was prioritized over the younger group, and the proportion of people dying over the age of 75 began to decline quickly.

The young population then began to make up a higher share of Covid-19 deaths compared to their share during the peak of the pandemic, even when vaccine eligibility was open to all adults. This trend continued. Deaths from all age groups declined, but about half of the deaths from coronavirus infections are now from 50, compared to one-third in December. 74-year-old people.

Percentage of deaths from Covid-19 by age Percentage of total deaths Diminished And Increased From December to May twenty five% 50% 75% End of week

December 19, 2020 April 24, 2021 March 13, 2021 75 years and over Under 30 years old 30-49 50-74 Start vaccination All adults covered by the vaccine 100 million doses Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention | Note: The last few weeks have probably been underestimated. The data for the week from December 5, 2020 to May 22, 2021 is current as of June 9.

“At the beginning of the pandemic, people over the age of 60 had a number of comorbidities,” said Dr. Kurtika Kuppari, an infectious disease expert at the South Carolina Medical College. “I don’t see much now.” Instead, recent hospitalizations are biased towards “young people who have not been vaccinated.”

Over 80% of people over the age of 65 receive at least one Covid-19 vaccine, but about half of those between the ages of 25 and 64 receive one dose. Data collected by the CDC For so-called breakthrough infections (infectious diseases that occur in vaccinated people), it has been suggested that the mortality rate of people who receive the Covid-19 vaccine is very low.

“Unfortunately, I think the story of not being able to suffer from Covid-related adverse events is still circulating among young people,” said Dr. Kuppali, who is certainly still serious about the virus. He added that he may experience results.

Nevertheless, these 50+ continue to account for the majority of Covid-19 deaths. In that cohort, white Americans are driving a shift in mortality patterns. At the height of the pandemic, whites over the age of 75 accounted for more than half of all Covid-19 deaths. Currently, they are less than a third.

Percentage of deaths from Covid-19 by race and age Percentage of total deaths Diminished And Increased From December to May 50-74 years old twenty five% 50% End of week

December 19, 2020 April 24, 2021 March 13, 2021 Hispanic Asian black white Start vaccination All adults covered by the vaccine 100 million doses 75 years and over twenty five% 50% End of week

December 19, 2020 April 24, 2021 March 13, 2021 Hispanic Asian white black Start vaccination All adults covered by the vaccine 100 million doses Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention | Note: The last few weeks have probably been underestimated. The data is current as of June 9 of the week from December 5, 2020 to May 22, 2021. Asian, black, and white values ​​refer to non-Hispanic groups. Not all racial groups are included.

The middle-aged population of all racial groups has a high share of Covid-19 deaths compared to the December share.

However, according to demographic data released by the CDC, the decline in deaths is not uniform, and the cumulative vaccination rate of the black and Hispanic populations continues to lag behind that of the Asian and white populations.

The sharpest declines are in older Caucasians and Asians under the age of 30, with single-digit weekly deaths from Covid-19, even during the heyday of the pandemic.

Rate of change in deaths from Covid-19 from December to May Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention | Note: Data are current as of June 9. The table shows the changes from the week ending December 5, 2020 to the week ending May 22, 2021. Asian, black and white values ​​indicate non-Hispanic groups. Not all racial groups are included.

The remaining deaths are primarily caused by people who have not yet been vaccinated, Dr. Kuppari said, explaining two major groups in this population: other factors, including access.

“I think we still have something to do with that population, especially in hard-to-reach populations such as rural populations, ethnic minority and racial minority populations, homeless populations, and people without medical access. is.”

Deaths from Covid-19 are still prevalent in certain groups.

Although the number of virus deaths in elderly housing with care has decreased by more than 90% since December, about 200 people still die from Covid-19 a week in the facility, accounting for 7% of the national virus deaths. is occupying.

Percentage of Covid-19 deaths by place of death Percentage of total deaths Diminished And Increased From December to May twenty five% 50% 75% 100% End of week

December 19, 2020 April 24, 2021 March 13, 2021 Nursing home Medical field Patient’s home Start vaccination All adults covered by the vaccine 100 million doses Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention | Note: The last few weeks are most likely to be underestimated. The data for the week from December 5, 2020 to May 22, 2021 is current as of June 9. Not all locations are included.

Covid-19’s mortality record share, which mentions conditions such as diabetes and hypertensive disease, maintains a similar share during the pandemic.

National Covid-19 mortality rate







7-day average death toll per 100,000 7-day average death toll per 100,000 7-day average death toll per 100,000

Source: New York Times database Reports from State and Local Health Organizations and Hospitals | Note: Deaths include both confirmed and estimated deaths by Covid-19. The data is as of May 22nd.

Dr. Gavin Harris, who works in the intensive care unit at Emory University Hospital, said: “If 75% and 70% of people are not vaccinated, there will be a significant number of deaths for a significant period of time.”