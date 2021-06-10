Health
Which group is still dying in Covid in the United States?
Covid-19 deaths have fallen 90% in the United States since peaking in January, according to preliminary data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
But when the country reopens and the restrictions are lifted, the virus continues to kill people. Hundreds of people every dayBy late May, the weekly death toll from Covid-19 was still close to 2,500.
Weekly Covid-19 fatalities
End of week
December 19, 2020
April 24, 2021
March 13, 2021
Start vaccination
All adults covered by the vaccine
100 million doses
Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention | Note: The last few weeks have probably been underestimated. The data for the week from December 5, 2020 to May 22, 2021 is current as of June 9.
More than half of the U.S. population Have received at least one dose According to experts, it is the remaining unvaccinated population that is affected by the Covid-19 vaccine and is causing prolonged death, experts say.
After the emergency use of the first vaccine was approved in December, the older population was prioritized over the younger group, and the proportion of people dying over the age of 75 began to decline quickly.
The young population then began to make up a higher share of Covid-19 deaths compared to their share during the peak of the pandemic, even when vaccine eligibility was open to all adults. This trend continued. Deaths from all age groups declined, but about half of the deaths from coronavirus infections are now from 50, compared to one-third in December. 74-year-old people.
Percentage of deaths from Covid-19 by age
Percentage of total deaths Diminished And Increased From December to May
End of week
December 19, 2020
April 24, 2021
March 13, 2021
75 years and over
Under 30 years old
30-49
50-74
Start vaccination
All adults covered by the vaccine
100 million doses
Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention | Note: The last few weeks have probably been underestimated. The data for the week from December 5, 2020 to May 22, 2021 is current as of June 9.
“At the beginning of the pandemic, people over the age of 60 had a number of comorbidities,” said Dr. Kurtika Kuppari, an infectious disease expert at the South Carolina Medical College. “I don’t see much now.” Instead, recent hospitalizations are biased towards “young people who have not been vaccinated.”
Over 80% of people over the age of 65 receive at least one Covid-19 vaccine, but about half of those between the ages of 25 and 64 receive one dose. Data collected by the CDC For so-called breakthrough infections (infectious diseases that occur in vaccinated people), it has been suggested that the mortality rate of people who receive the Covid-19 vaccine is very low.
“Unfortunately, I think the story of not being able to suffer from Covid-related adverse events is still circulating among young people,” said Dr. Kuppali, who is certainly still serious about the virus. He added that he may experience results.
Nevertheless, these 50+ continue to account for the majority of Covid-19 deaths. In that cohort, white Americans are driving a shift in mortality patterns. At the height of the pandemic, whites over the age of 75 accounted for more than half of all Covid-19 deaths. Currently, they are less than a third.
Percentage of deaths from Covid-19 by race and age
Percentage of total deaths Diminished And Increased From December to May
50-74 years old
End of week
December 19, 2020
April 24, 2021
March 13, 2021
Hispanic
Asian
black
white
Start vaccination
All adults covered by the vaccine
100 million doses
75 years and over
End of week
December 19, 2020
April 24, 2021
March 13, 2021
Hispanic
Asian
white
black
Start vaccination
All adults covered by the vaccine
100 million doses
Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention | Note: The last few weeks have probably been underestimated. The data is current as of June 9 of the week from December 5, 2020 to May 22, 2021. Asian, black, and white values refer to non-Hispanic groups. Not all racial groups are included.
The middle-aged population of all racial groups has a high share of Covid-19 deaths compared to the December share.
However, according to demographic data released by the CDC, the decline in deaths is not uniform, and the cumulative vaccination rate of the black and Hispanic populations continues to lag behind that of the Asian and white populations.
The sharpest declines are in older Caucasians and Asians under the age of 30, with single-digit weekly deaths from Covid-19, even during the heyday of the pandemic.
Rate of change in deaths from Covid-19 from December to May
Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention | Note: Data are current as of June 9. The table shows the changes from the week ending December 5, 2020 to the week ending May 22, 2021. Asian, black and white values indicate non-Hispanic groups. Not all racial groups are included.
The remaining deaths are primarily caused by people who have not yet been vaccinated, Dr. Kuppari said, explaining two major groups in this population: other factors, including access.
“I think we still have something to do with that population, especially in hard-to-reach populations such as rural populations, ethnic minority and racial minority populations, homeless populations, and people without medical access. is.”
Deaths from Covid-19 are still prevalent in certain groups.
Although the number of virus deaths in elderly housing with care has decreased by more than 90% since December, about 200 people still die from Covid-19 a week in the facility, accounting for 7% of the national virus deaths. is occupying.
Percentage of Covid-19 deaths by place of death
Percentage of total deaths Diminished And Increased From December to May
End of week
December 19, 2020
April 24, 2021
March 13, 2021
Nursing home
Medical field
Patient’s home
Start vaccination
All adults covered by the vaccine
100 million doses
Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention | Note: The last few weeks are most likely to be underestimated. The data for the week from December 5, 2020 to May 22, 2021 is current as of June 9. Not all locations are included.
Covid-19’s mortality record share, which mentions conditions such as diabetes and hypertensive disease, maintains a similar share during the pandemic.
There are no major epicenters anymore, but mortality rates are still high in small areas across the country.
National Covid-19 mortality rate
7-day average death toll per 100,000
7-day average death toll per 100,000
7-day average death toll per 100,000
Dr. Gavin Harris, who works in the intensive care unit at Emory University Hospital, said: “If 75% and 70% of people are not vaccinated, there will be a significant number of deaths for a significant period of time.”
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]