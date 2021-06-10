Health
A history of blood clots is usually not a reason to avoid the AstraZeneca vaccine
As a hematologist, we treat many patients who have had blood clots in the past or who are taking anticoagulants. They often ask, “Do I need to be vaccinated with AstraZeneca?”
The answer is usually the definitive “yes”.Is Blood clot AstraZeneca vaccines are quite different from other types of vaccines. blood Thrombosis such as deep vein thrombosis or pulmonary embolism, or a blood clot that causes a heart attack or stroke.
People with this type of medical history do not seem to have any abnormalities. Increasing risk From AstraZeneca vaccine.
In fact, the people in this group With greater risk There is no need to delay vaccination as it is affected by COVID-19.
First, how does blood form a blood clot?
Blood flows through the blood vessels of our body as a liquid, oxygen, nutrients, proteins, and Immune cells For all organs. However, if you are injured or have surgery, your body needs to close the wound to stop the bleeding.
Our blood contains components that quickly change from liquid to semi-solid. Blood clot In a few seconds.
At the first sign of damage, blood cell— Platelets — It sticks to the damaged vessel wall and, along with the damaged wall itself, attracts large amounts of coagulating proteins that accumulate at the damaged site and bind the wound.
Venous thrombosis
Sometimes the paper’s natural coagulation and anticoagulant processes in the blood become imbalanced and put people in place. At risk Blood clots in the veins. This can happen to people.
- With cancer or infectious disease
- Pregnant
- Those taking estrogen-containing contraceptives
- Persons who are fixed during and after surgery or after major trauma
- A person who has a specific genetic disorder.
In all of these cases, abnormal blood clots can occur in the deep veins (deep vein thrombosis) or lungs (pulmonary embolism) in the thighs and groin.
In rare cases, blood clots may form elsewhere, such as in the veins in the abdomen or in the brain.
Arterial thrombus
The arteries that supply blood to the heart, brain, and lower limbs Narrow,Normally Risk factor Includes smoking, diabetes, high blood pressure, cholesterol and more.
Ah Blood clot Formation at these sites can interfere Blood flow, For example heart attack Or stroke.
What is TTS?
AstraZeneca vaccines are associated with a rare condition called thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome. Or TTSCases of this condition have been reported since then. Johnson & Johnson COVID VaccineHowever, this is not available in Australia.
We now know more about this condition than we did a few months ago.
TTS is caused by anomalies Immune responseLeads to the development of Antibodies directed to platelets (Blood cells that prevent bleeding). This causes platelets to become hyperactive, forming blood clots in the body, including areas where blood clots are not normally found, such as the brain and abdomen.
This process also consumes platelets, which reduces the number of platelets. The name “thrombosis” refers to a blood clot, and “thrombocytopenia” means a low platelet count.
The Australian Immunization Technology Advisory Group (ATAGI) recently estimated the risk of TTS in Australia as follows: About 1.6 / 100,000 The dose of AstraZeneca vaccine given to people over the age of 50. However, this data can change as more people are vaccinated.
It’s lucky that, Diagnosis and treatment TTS is advancing rapidly. Doctors are now aware of the symptoms to watch out for, and hematologists are identifying them. Treatment of the conditionThese include intravenous immunoglobulin (a concentrate of antibodies from healthy donors) and Blood diluent..
Outcomes for TTS patients have improved significantly worldwide since this condition was first recognized earlier this year. In australia Most patients TTS has recovered or is recovering.
Do not delay vaccination
There is No evidence People who have had blood clots before, who are at genetic risk for blood clots, or who are taking anticoagulants or related medications, Increased risk Of TTS.
The mechanism of TTS, an immune-driven disease that causes platelet overactivity, is quite different from other types of blood clots.
From this perspective, ATAGI recently advised that the AstraZeneca vaccine is safe for these people.
# New arrival ATAGI advises that people with blood clots, heart disease or stroke, low platelet counts, and people taking antithrombotic drugs are less likely to get TTS from the AstraZeneca vaccine.
https://t.co/JPkqj8Qcbd @ Daily Telegraph
— Claire Armstrong (@ByClare) May 23, 2021
Australia just in case Guidelines Encourage certain people to avoid AstraZeneca vaccine Use Pfizer Jab instead. These include people:
For people with risk factors for myocardial infarction or stroke, it is important to remember the following: Diabetes And high blood pressure increases the risk of developing Serious COVID-19 If they are infected. further, COVID itself It makes the blood more “sticky” and greatly increases the risk of blood clots.
Therefore, we advise patients: Deep vein thrombosis, Before pulmonary embolism, heart attack, or stroke, Increasing risk Of TTS by vaccination. You should be vaccinated as soon as you qualify.
Provided by
conversation
This article is reprinted from the following conversation Under a Creative Commons license.


