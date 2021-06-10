The first case of the dreaded virus “herpes simplex” surfaced in India during a corona pandemic





The second wave of corona epidemics in this country has not stopped yet. Now, a dangerous virus has hit the front. Recently, the first case of the dangerous virus “herpes simplex” was reported at a hospital in Ghaziabad, a few kilometers away from the capital city of Delhi. Previous cases of black, yellow, and white bacteria have been reported. Under these circumstances, cases of herpes simplex infection are now increasing the concern of experts. What is a “herpes simplex” infection? Herpes infections are caused by a virus called herpes simplex. There are two types of this virus, HSV-1 (herpes labialis) and HSV-2 (genital herpes).HSV-1 is transmitted by eating from the same cookware, sharing lip balm, and contacting infected people. Similarly, HSV-2 infections are caused by unprotected sexual activity. Apart from this, people with weak immunity are at greatest risk. What are the main symptoms of herpes simplex? Herpes can cause frequent seizures, but the problem subsides over time. Herpes is a sexually transmitted disease that usually infects the area around the mouth and genitals. With herpes, small blisters appear on the face near the lips and around the eyes. Apart from this, it can affect any part of the genitals. The country’s first incident surfaced in Ghaziabad. by News 18Dr BP Tyagi of Ghaziabad said the first case of herpes simplex virus was found in the patient’s nose in India. This patient is being treated at his hospital. He said the virus is dangerous and, if treatment is delayed, it can turn out to be more dangerous than the coronavirus. Not only this, but the treatment of this disease is also expensive and is in its infancy. People with weak immunity need to be more vigilant-Chaki. Dr. Taishiro said that people who have been cured of the corona infection have weakened immunity and are more likely to be victims of the virus. At such times, people with weak immunity need to be more careful. He said there were not enough drugs available to infect the virus. In this situation, it is considered very dangerous. In such situations, people need to take special precautions to avoid this. Many other types of problems have come to the fore in this country recovering from a coronavirus infection. Some people have serious symptoms, such as hearing problems and blood clot problems. Doctors believe that such a rare problem is the B.1.617.2 (delta) strain of coronavirus found in India. This tension has killed most people in the second wave.

