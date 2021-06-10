New treatments fight rare cases of vaccine-related blood clots-Consumer Health News





Thursday, June 10, 2021 (HealthDay News) –Very rarely, blood clots can develop after COVID-19 vaccination, and Canadian doctors have reported on this condition in a case study of three patients. Describes new tests and treatments. All three developed a condition called vaccine-induced immunothrombogenic thrombocytopenia (VITT) after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine. According to researchers at McMaster University in Ontario, two had blood clots in their legs and a third had blood clots that blocked arteries and veins in the brain. The patient recovered after receiving treatment with a combination of anticoagulants and high doses of intravenous immunoglobulin. This study was conducted on June 9th. New England Journal of Medicine.. “If you are a patient with VITT, I would like to tell you that we know the treatment approach. We can accurately diagnose and treat with tests and know exactly how the treatment works. You can, “says research author Ishac Nazy. Director of the McMaster Platelet Immunology Institute. “Our job is to understand the mechanism of this disease and improve diagnosis and patient management. This study links successful lab diagnosis with patient care. It is a true translational medicine. It’s an approach and our strength from benchside to bedside, “says Nazy. Said in a university news release. VITT occurs when antibodies attack a blood protein called platelet factor 4 (PF4). This activates platelets in the blood and causes the platelets to aggregate to form blood clots, the study authors explain. Blood samples taken from three patients after treatment showed reduced antibody-mediated platelet activation in all patients. The McMaster team has developed effective VITT tests and treatments based on previous studies of heparin-induced thrombocytopenia (HIT). Although the two conditions are similar, detecting VITTs using standard HIT antibody tests can result in false negative results. Researchers modified the HIT test to detect VITT-specific antibodies found in rare cases of patients receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. “We now understand the mechanisms that lead to platelet activation and coagulation,” says Nazy. For more information The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more information. COVID-19 vaccine.. Source: McMaster University, News Release, June 9, 2021

